WAYCROSS — Dwayne Emory “Waynie” Waters Jr., 53, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla from a sudden illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Elizabeth McLaughlin Martin, and a brother, Steven L. Waters. He was a self-employed carpenter and attended Remnant Church. He is remembered by his family as a person who never met a stranger and he would give someone the shirt off of his back if they needed help. He loved riding motorcycles, spending time at the river, and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Corey Daniel Waters (wife, Bobbie Jo), of Blackshear, Brandi Nicole Lloyd, Sarah Elizabeth Deen (husband, Cody), and Brandon Waters (wife, Desirae), all of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Natalee Brown, Alex Brown, Hunter Lloyd, Kaige Deen, Arianna Deen, Carson Lloyd, and Aubree Waters; one great-grandson, Micah Brown; his father, Dwayne Emory Waters Sr., of Bickley; two brothers, David Waters, of Waycross, and Tommy Waters (wife, Catherine), of Nebraska; former wives, Patsy Cook, of Millwood, and Crystal Davis, of Blackshear, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside memorial service was held Sunday morning, May 31, at Kettle Creek Cemetery with Jason McSwain officiating. The video of the service can be viewed and sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry atwww.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.