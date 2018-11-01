Duo bound to Superior Court

Murder, arson, theft among charges two face in city man’s death

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A Ware County couple arrested for the murder of a south sideman at his Burgess Street home Friday, April 24, have secured legal representation after appearing before Ware Magistrate Charles Brown Wednesday, May 6. Kelly Marie Hill, 36, will be represented by an attorney in the Ware County Public Defenders Office and Cody Reinks, 27, is being represented by Attorney W. Frank Aspinwall of Waycross, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said.

Hill and Reinks each stood before Brown as he read their Miranda Rights and the charges on the warrants issued for their arrests.

Both are accused of causing the death of Tommy Junior Westberry Sr., 60, at his home located at 1712 Burgess Street in Waycross.