Drugs, Weapons In SUV, After Pursuit; Three Jailed

Three people were arrested Wednesday as drugs and weapons charges were filed after a vehicle and foot pursuit in the area of Jamestown Road at Sandy Bottom Road, said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Deputy Zabrae Williams tried to stop a GMC Yukon on Jamestown Road after he saw that the driver, William Lamar Melton, 26, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Blackshear, was not using a seatbelt, but Melton sped up and drove into some sand dunes, then accelerated and made a right turn at railroad tracks nearby. Skerratt said at that point Melton jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Three lawmen with dogs, Williams, Deputy Jeff Nolan and state prison guard Matt Gorley, tracked him for about a mile and a half when they were contacted by radio saying other deputies had the man in custody, Skerratt said.

In the SUV, deputies found a HiPoint Model C-9 pistol with a bullet in the chamber and six more in the magazine, said Skerratt. Also found was a supply of methamphetamine and marijuana and the SUV had an illegal license plate (not registered to the proper vehicle) on the rear bumper.

Melton and passengers Nicholas Austin McCallister, 26, of the 800 block of Satilla Circle, Blackshear, and Donna Shyian Stephens, 21, 4100 block of Mulligan Circle, Waycross, were taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Skerratt.

Melton was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing, attempting to elude, driving with an expired tag, seat belt violation and obstruction of an officer, said Skerratt.

He was also wanted on a probation violation for burglary, Skerratt said.

Skerratt said the three were taken to the Ware County jail where they were booked on the charges.