Drugs Suspects Plead ‘Guilty’

Two men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine from Atlanta and throughout the Southern District of Georgia, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Enio Camacho-Pineda, 31, of Atlanta, and Ricardo Santana-Hernandez, 31, a Mexican national illegally residing in Atlanta, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, said Christine. They await sentencing.

Camacho-Pineda is believed to be the driver of a motor vehicle that crashed on the Haywood railroad overpass last July during a high-speed pursuit. At the time, local law enforcement put a media reporting embargo on the case, saying the FBI was involved.

Local media was told not to report details until further notice. Today is Good Friday and local law agencies are staffing offices with skeleton crews, therefore no one is on duty today who can speak to the case.

The charge the suspects plead guilty to carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and potential fines of up to $10 million each. The defendants will be placed on at least five years of supervised release after completion of their prison sentences. There is no parole in the federal system, said Christine.

In October 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Camacho-Pineda, Ricardo Santana-Hernandez and nine other defendants with drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses for operating a drug trafficking organization that conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Ware, Bacon, Coffee, Telfair, Dodge and Laurens counties and elsewhere, said Christine.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies seized kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and a cache of firearms during the investigation as part of “Operation Rat Trap.”

Sheriff’s officers in Ware and Coffee counties helped with the investigation.

The investigation began when agents received information that Camacho-Pineda was connected to a Mexican cartel and was supplying other members of the conspiracy operating in Waycross and elsewhere.

“In July 2018, Camacho-Pineda traveled to Ware County to collect drug-sale proceeds,” said Christine. “When agents attempted to arrest him, he fled in his vehicle for about 10 miles and traveled in excess of 130 miles per hour, ultimately wrecking the vehicle.”

He was taken into custody at the site of the crash.

Agents arrested Santana-Hernandez after he traveled from Atlanta to Dublin to collect drug proceeds for a previous drug deal involving two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, said Christine.

“Fighting drug traffickers is hard, dangerous work, and the law enforcement professionals in our federal, state and local agencies do a tremendous job of shutting these operations down,” said Christine. “Let the drug thugs hear me — dedicated prosecutors will bring ironclad cases so those who push poison are locked away.”