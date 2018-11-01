Drugs Found At Traffic Stops

BLACKSHEAR — Two people were arrested over the weekend for drug infractions during two separate traffic stops made by officers with the Blackshear Police Department, said Chief Chris Wright.

Jenny Bryant, 44, of Blackshear, was arrested when a vehicle she was riding in was stopped for loud music and an expired tag violation at the intersection of Ware Street and Yeomans Street Sunday.

The passenger, Bryant, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking device used to ingest illegal drugs, said Wright. She was booked into the Pierce County jail at 9:12 p.m.

In an unrelated case, Asungwi Washington, 23, of Douglas, was arrested for possession of cocaine after a patrol officer made a traffic stop at Highway Avenue and Ware Street on Saturday at 2:14 p.m, said Wright.

She was also charged with no proof of insurance on the vehicle. Wright said she was taken to the Pierce County jail following the traffic stop.

Officer Michael James conducted both traffic stops.