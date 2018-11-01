Drugs Found At Traffic Stop

A woman was arrested Thursday as a deputy made a routine traffic stop for a broken windshield and found her in possession of methamphetamine and a Schedule IV drug, Diazepam, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Shelby Melynne Hiers, 28, of the 5400 block of the Valdosta Highway, was booked into the Ware County jail for felony drugs possession, suspended license, suspended registration on the 2002 Ford Taurus and driving with a broken windshield, said Skerratt.

Deputy Dylan Howard stopped the vehicle Thursday at 10:03 a.m. on Victory Drive at Recreation Drive. He said the driver was highly nervous with shaking hands, said Skerratt. He found two containers of crystal meth in her purse and a container of yellow round pills (Diazepam), said Skerratt.