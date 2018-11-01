Drugs Are Seized As Warrant Executed

A Waycross man was arrested Tuesday on narcotics charges after Ware County Sheriff’s Department detective executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Ava Street, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Vernon White, 52, of the 100 block of Ava Street, was arrested just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The search warrant and subsequent arrest came after a protracted narcotics investigation into drug activity in the area, said Royal.

After entering the residence with the search warrant, narcotics detectives searched and seized a significant quantity of crack cocaine and numerous prescription pills along with other drug-related evidence, Royal said.

As a result of the search, White was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride) with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride), possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate) with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate), and possession and use of drug related objects, Royal said.

The following sheriff’s office personnel participated in the search warrant: Detective Blake Lewis (case detective), Detective Jake Griffin, Det. Sgt. Robert Weiss, Det. Sgt. Melissa Thrift and Patrol Division Deputy Randy Dean.

White was arrested at the scene and remains in the Ware County jail awaiting a first appearance hearing before a magistrate, said Royal.