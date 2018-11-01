Drugs Are Found In Camaro

A Waycross man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, suboxone, after being stopped for a minor traffic violation at the intersection of Ossie Davis Parkway and Church Street, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Ivy Duke Merritt, 36, of Buck Road, was taken into custody at 5:17 p.m. and charged with possession of the Schedule III drug, possession of an open container and failure to yield while making a left turn, said Royal.

Deputy Jeff Nolan stopped the vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, and deployed his drug dog. The dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and Nolan found a quantity of suboxone in a black book bag. Merritt told the deputy it was not his and he didn’t know whose it was.

The deputy also found an open bottle of whiskey and a partially consumed can of alcoholic beverage, said Royal.

Merritt was taken to the Ware County jail and booked on charges of drug possession, failure to yield while turning left and violation of the Open Container law. Royal said he remained in jail this morning.