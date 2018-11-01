Drugs Are Found At Two Blackshear Traffic Stops

BLACKSHEAR — Two people were jailed in Pierce County Monday on charges of possession of illegal drugs during two separate traffic stops, said Chief Chris Wright.

Austin Aldridge, 18, of Blackshear, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. after he was found walking in the middle of the roadway on Central Avenue, said Wright. Officer Joey Daniels asked the man for his identification and when he took out his wallet, Wright said, the officer saw a plastic bag with white powder inside. The powder tested positive for cocaine.

Aldridge was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Wright said he was booked into the Pierce County jail.

Earlier in the day, Lt. Charlie Wichman stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Barney Street and arrested a passenger in the vehicle who was in possession of drugs, said Wright.

Misty Daniels, 32, of Blackshear, was taken into custody after being found to possess methamphetamine and a Schedule IV prescription medication (without the prescription), Wright said. She was being held in the Pierce County jail following the 2:05 p.m. arrest.