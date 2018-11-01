Drug Cases Reported In City

A local man riding a bicycle at Memorial Drive and Hicks Street at 2:32 this morning was detained by Waycross police on patrol after they received a call about suspicious activity in the area, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Derick Gentry, 27, of Waycross, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects, said Cox.

“He was riding his bicycle at about 2:30 this morning and residents in the area called in to report him,” said Cox. “When the officer approached him, a search was conducted and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and drug-related items.”

Gentry was taken to the Ware County jail where he was booked on the charges, Cox said.

Meanwhile, the driver of a black Chrysler 300, a local woman, who was pulled over on Albany Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Thursday for vehicle equipment violations was found to be in possession of marijuana, said Cox.

“An officer on patrol on Albany Avenue near Albert Hill Drive stopped the driver,” said Cox. “As he approached the car, he detected the odor of extremely strong odor masking agents.”

Cox said an officer of the car search turned up a small quantity of marijuana.

Danielle Combs, 28, of Waycross, was charged with possession of marijuana and was cited for equipment violations, Cox said.

She was interviewed at the Waycross Police Department but was not detained to taken to jail, Cox said.

“She was not jailed,” said Cox.