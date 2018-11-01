AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dr. William Hugh Meeks Sr. was born July 24, 1931 to Crawford and Jewel Seymour Meeks, in Nicholls, Georgia. He entered into rest Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Augusta Gardens in Augusta, Georgia. He attended South Georgia College and served four years in the Air Force as a medic before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1956. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1961, completed a residency in neurosurgery at MCG in 1968, and remained on the staff for two years. He enjoyed more than 30 years practicing Neurosurgery at University Hospital in Augusta before retiring. He was a member of the Georgia Neurological Society and the Medical Associations of Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Evans Meeks; children, Dr. W. Hugh Meeks Jr., (Miralyn), Drs. Marilyn Raymond (Robert), and Jonathan Meeks (Vickie); grandchildren, William H. Meeks III, Avery Meeks, Julia Raymond, and Thomas Raymond; sister, Gloria Meeks Lindsey; sister-in-law, Marjorie Brooks; and his brother-in-law, L.D. Evans III (Donna). In light of health concerns for mourners, a private service will be held. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, is in charge of arrangements. The guestbook is available at www.thomaspoteet.com