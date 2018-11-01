WAYCROSS — Dr. Samuel Edward “Sam” Worthington IV, 48, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, from a brief illness. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida, to the late Samuel Edward Worthington III and Janice King Worthington. He graduated from Valdosta State University and attended Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where he received his DMD. He owned and operated Worthington Family Dentistry in Valdosta for many years before moving back to Waycross in 2018. Upon moving to Waycross he was working with Dr. Kim Hood in Blackshear. He had most recently opened Worthington Family Dentistry in Jesup. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Waycross. He is survived by his wife, Amy Worthington, of Waycross; two children, Emma Worthington and Avery Worthington, both of Waycross; a sister, Tanya Richards (Aaron), of Medford, New Jersey; and two brothers, Daniel E. Worthington (Heather), of Fayetteville, Georgia, and David E. Worthington (Brandi), of Clinton, Utah. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.