ALMA — Dr. Jack Shepard entered into rest at age 91, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Bacon County hospital, where he had served as Chief of Staff. A native of Puerto Rico, and resident of Bacon County since 1977, he was born on November 9, 1929, to Jacob Shepard and Zenaida Baez Shepard. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Patty Shepard. The former head of gynecology and obstetrics at the prestigious Presbyterian Hospital of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dr. Jack Shepard relocated to establish a private practice in Alma, Georgia. A public intellectual whose passions ran the gambit from agriculture, rare books, and world literature collector, to regatta competitor in the Western Antilles. Through the years, he devoted his life to his family, his friends, his church, his patients, and his community. He was a member of the Official Board of National Boy Scouts, the Alma Lyons Club, and also Old Pine Grove Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Gladys Garcia Shepard, of Alma; children, Jack Shepard, of Atlanta, Stanley Shepard (Krissy), of Birmingham, Alabama, Peter Shepard (J.J.), of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sean Shepard (Debbie), of Alma, Ronnie Shepard (Susan), of Waycross, Carmen Shepard, of Washington, D.C., and Marie Shepard (Mark), of Callahan, Florida, grandchildren, Jacob, Christina, Noah, Colleen, Zoe, Lily, Jackson and Maxx; and great-grandchildren, Jillian, Brandon, T.J. and Conner. A Memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, at Old Pine Grove Methodist Church Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Old Pine Grove Methodist Church. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.