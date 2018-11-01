BEAUMONT, Texas — Dr. Henri “Hal” Clarke, 87, of Beaumont, Texas, was born on August 13, 1933, in Waycross, Georgia, to Valeria Burnet and Albertus Moore Clarke. He died Thursday, August 20, 2020. After graduating from Waycross High School in 1950, Hal went off to Sewanee, Tennessee, where he attended The University of the South, graduating in 1954. He then obtained his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, graduating in 1958 as a member of Phi Rho Sigma Medical fraternity. It was during his internship at the University of Virginia, where he met the love of his life, Betty James, and convinced her to marry him as he started his OBGYN residency at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. During the residency, they were blessed with their first son, Blair. Upon completion of his residency, Hal discovered Beaumont and began his OBGYN practice just as son number two, Todd, came along. After serving two years in the Air Force, he returned to Beaumont where he was able to truly dive into the community, his practice, and his church, serving as senior warden on the vestry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Hal enjoyed classical music and loved to attend Beaumont’s symphony. Hal was blessed with so many wonderful patients. Work was never “work,” it was a privilege. Once their sons were away to college, Betty and Hal spent time truly enjoying each other, traveling throughout the world, seeing shows, playing golf, as well as enjoying wonderful times and travels with their lifelong friends. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Clarke; son, Frederick “Blair” Clarke and his wife, Tressa, and Burnet “Todd” Clarke and his wife, Crissy; grandchildren, Zach Clarke and his wife, Victoria, and Caroline Clarke, Hannah Clarke, and Blair Clarke Jr.; brother, Heyward Clarke and his wife, Ann, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother. A gathering of Dr. Clarke’s family and friends was Sunday, August 23, at Broussard’s Funeral Home in Beaumont. A private family service was held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions for Dr. Clarke may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas, 77701; Gift of Life, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas, 77706; or Anayat House, P.O. Box 5934 Beaumont, Texas, 77726.