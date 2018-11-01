WAYCROSS — Douglas T. Middleton, 54, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. He was born in Waycross but had lived in Blackshear for many years. He was a former service supervisor at Walker-Jones Chevrolet in Waycross and also served in the United States Army. He was raised in Jamestown United Methodist Church and had briefly attended Youmans Chapel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Taylor Jr. He is survived by three sons, Clay Middleton, of Atlanta, Austin Middleton (Rebecca), of Blackshear, and Chase Middleton (Sidney), of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Emma Middleton and Sutton Middleton; his parents, Tracy G. Middleton and Naomi Moore Middleton, of Blackshear; five siblings, Janice Welch, of Blackshear, Sandra Sports (Frank), of Blackshear, Melba Moore, of Blackshear, Tracy E. Middleton, of Waycross, and Rodney Middleton, of Hoboken; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, August 19, at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.