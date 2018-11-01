SAVANNAH — Douglas Scott Dukes, 50, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah following an extended illness. He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a former hairstylist and co-owner of New Attitude Beauty Shop. He also was a member of Pineview Baptist Church. Dukes also was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eston Grant Dukes and Alice Dukes, his maternal grandparents, Clarence Mullis and Pauline Cribb, and grandfather, Frank Cribb. He is survived by his parents, W.A. and Norma Dukes of Waycross; and two brothers, William A. Dukes Jr. (Melody) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Ted Dukes of Atlanta. A graveside service was be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends at the cemetery at noon on Tuesday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.