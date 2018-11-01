WAYCROSS — Douglas McArthur Tyre, 74, of Waycross, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Baxley, Georgia, to the late R.B. and Alice Lightsey Tyre. Mr. Tyre lived in Waycross most of his life where he was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the Church of Christ. He always enjoyed building things and especially coaching youth football. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Doug Tyre Jr., one daughter, Amy Tyre Bragg, two sisters, Juanita Usher and Betty Jean Henderson, two brothers, Sonny Tyre and Jake Tyre. Survivors include his wife, Ivy Bautista Tyre, of Waycross; two daughters, Dana Tyre Daniels (husband, Michael), of Blackshear, Misty Tyre Spires (husband, Brad), of Waycross; two sons, Douglas Keith Tyre (wife, Teirie), of Blackshear, Greg Tyre, of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Kurtis Enzian (wife, Patricia), of Florida, Brittney Hitchner (husband, Davis), of Blackshear, Dalton Daniels, of Blackshear, Abi Sills and Reese Willis, both of Waycross, Sarah Gardner, of Waycross, Chelsea Waters (husband, Jason), of Blackshear, Ethan Stanley, of Ft. Stewart, Georgia, Alexis Adams (husband, Stephan), of Blackshear, Brandon Nettles, of Waycross, Kalab McCollum (wife, Melanie), Kelsey Bragg; 14 greatgrandchildren; two special relatives, Ryan Bacon and Ramsey Bacon; four sisters, Patricia Tyre, Mary Ann Tyre Williamson (husband, James), Tina Maxim (husband, Tommy), Jennifer Tyre Brown; two brothers, Daniel Tyre and Dale Tyre; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.