WAYCROSS — Mr. Douglas Clifton Flener, 38, of Waycross died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born and raised in Waycross just across the Brantley County line, Flener grew up in Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and was a 2002 graduate of Brantley County High School. He served in law enforcement for 17 years as a Jail Administrator and sergeant for the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, and as a Corporal for the Ware County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division. Flener was also currently serving as Youth Pastor for Freedom Church in Blackshear. He had a passion for God, firearms, and singing. Flener will forever be remembered as a loving husband, son, and brother who had a smile and laugh that could brighten the day of anyone he came in contact with. He loved his family, he loved the kids he ministered to, and he loved his Georgia Bulldogs. Flener was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mack and Lautrell Melton; his paternal grandparents, Douglas “PapPap” and Joan Flener; and his nephew, Holton Flener. Flener is survived by his wife, Cassie Hendrix Flener of Waycross; his mother, Peggy Thornton and her husband, Gary, of Waycross; his father, Doug Flener and his wife, Sonya, of Waycross; his previous step-father, Robert Crews of Waycross; 10 siblings, Joe Flener and his wife Harlee, Brittany Crews, Candice O’Neal and her husband Spencer, Marsha Godbolt and her husband James, Dustin Hiott and his wife Ashley, Crystal Thornton, Presley Thornton, Lashanda Crews, Cheryl James and her husband Raymond, Mary Ranirez and her husband Miguel; a special nephew, Connor Strickland; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday morning, July 17 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.