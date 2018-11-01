BLACKSHEAR — Doug Walker, 84, of Blackshear died peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born in Greenville, Alabama. Walker was of the Baptist faith. He graduated high school in 1955 from Fairbanks, Alaska. Walker started working for IBM in Dayton, Ohio. In 1961, he was awarded the top sales agent in the United States for National Cash Register Corporation. He moved to Waycross, Georgia, and started Walker Business Machines which later became Doug Walker Office Supply. Doug owned and managed the business for 47 years, and also had locations in Douglas and Alma until he retired in 2001. Walker was a founding member of Okefenokee Heritage Center and was well known for his charitable work. He was a member of Okefenokee Golf Club for many years until his health declined. Doug was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. Walker was preceded in death by his mother, Era Peavy Foster Walker, his father, Frank Foster, his stepfather, Jim Walker, and his brother, Jerry Walker. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jackie Walker; two stepsons, Criston Cox (Theresa) and Carlos Cox; grandchildren Dillon Cox, Trystan Jenkins (Daniel) and Haley Cox; great-grandchildren Adalyn and Sawyer Jenkins; sister, Toni Johnson, four sisters-in-law, June Walker Young, Toinyoual King (Billy), Janice Perkins and Janet Mc- Cllelan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.