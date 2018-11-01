HACKLEBARNEY — Dorsey Maxwell “Max” Sweat departed this life Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Memorial Satilla Health. He left behind a pathway paved with a good life, as he cherished his God first and shared many friendships of family and friends not only in his beloved Hacklebarney Community of Pierce Count., but in Tallahassee, Fla., where he left a legacy for a God-led life. Sweat, 83, passed away after complications following a courageous battle with Covid-19. He was comforted by his church family and relatives at his bedside, silently praying in thankfulness, “Max surely lived his faith. He loved his God and his family and friends.” His death prompted loving and appreciative reflections of his life by many friends and especially by his fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, for which he dedicated his days and hours to his God’s service. Whether mowing his well-kept lawn on Hacklebarney Road, walking in nature seeking closer presence to his God, admiring the beavers in his Sweetwater Branch pond, daily keeping abreast of his church activities, or anticipating going to the beach and its peaceful ocean he loved; his life reflected one of faith, love, peace, joy, and strength. Sweat was born October 5, 1938, in Waycross and spent most of his life in Ware and Pierce Counties with some years in Tallahassee, Fla., returning from there to Hacklebarney to care of his mother, Thelma Carter Sweat Rinehardt, until her death in the late 1980s. He remained in this home until his death. His father, Brantley Sweat of Waycross, preceded them in death. “Max”, as he preferred to be called, graduated in 1956 from Waycross High School. His growing-up years were touched with the love of country living as he spent summers with his maternal grandparents Herman and Martha Carter on their farm in Hacklebarney Community where he helped harvest tobacco and had some time to fish in Hacklebarney Branch in the cool of the afternoons. He had stories to tell of how he and uncle McCoy Carter sat up at night/catching some sleep, at the tobacco barn watching closely as the tobacco was cured and how one night he was scared to death as he heard a “loud animal coming”’ and how he loved his “Big Mama” grandmother, Martha Carter, of whom he said, “She was like a mother to me.” Taft Braddock Pruet Gray Sweat Sweat served his country in the United States Navy with stints in California and Japan. To the delight of his mother, he sent her Japanese collectibles. Sweat received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1962. He cherished time spent not only with the Carters in Hacklebarney, but in the Hebardville area of Waycross with his paternal grandparents, Mary Jane Jordan Sweat and Joseph Sweat. The Sweats – including many aunts – kept the family home intact for years, keeping it ready for memorable dinners and fellowships. If outside his home, (built by his late mother Thelma Carter (Sweat) Rinehardt and her husband Charles Rinehardt), weeding his flowers and plants, or sitting at his computer in his spacious Safari room his mother designed, he stayed busy with church work and focused on many interesting pursuits. Sweat loved music, reading, computer and Facebook time, loved genealogy, and especially spending time at Fernandina Beach, Fla., with his cousins. Included in his many life events, he loved to dance and was applauded as he danced on stage at his church’s famous Potato Fest/Talent Shows. He confided to an aunt living nearby that “I love sitting in my park area at Sweetwater Branch, listening to the birds and admiring nature, while meditating and reading God’s word.” Not only did he take care of his home and property, but he took care of himself as he watched what he ate and enjoyed taking walks “down the lane” with his aunt, Susie Carter. (Newsworthy was the blooming of his unusual Century Plant which occupies a corner of his yard.) “My nephew Max was a wonderful, wonderful man,” said aunt Mrs. Joe L. (Susie) Carter of Hacklebarney. “I was one year younger than Max. We were very close and enjoyed many great family times together.” Cousin Susan Sweat Dillard of Waycross recalls “beach fun with Max. We already had our week planned for the coming summer. He loved the beach. We would spend evenings playing canasta. Max loved this.” “Max loved to dance, loved the beach, genealogy and just life. He was also interested in politics,” said cousin Brenda Downing of Fitzgerald, who once lived in Hacklebarney. “We will miss him so much.” “All of us ladies loved to dance with Max. He was a great dancer and lots of fun. He was a total gentleman”’ long-time friend Judith Grant said. “It was a fun night at our church talent show when Max won honors by jitterbugging with Jane Howell.” Sweat’s church family honored his memory by commenting, “Max served honorably in many stake and ward callings.” These positions were his missions of love for God, all would say. In Tallahassee and in Waycross, mention “Max” and his places of service are remembered: state executive secretary, ward mission leader, member of the Stake High Council, and stake clerk in the early 1980s. Close church friends in Tallahassee, like Lee Vass, lauded Sweat as “a fine Christian believer.” He recalled in the 1980s “Max headed up the initiative to hang 100,000 Christmas lights at our old stake center on Stadium Drive. That effort attracted luminaries to Tallahassee for a yearly light ceremony to start the events. He did a superb job. That was the one thing that he was most proud of during his life. He was also the church landscaping supervisor for our stake center in Tallahassee.” “I remember Bobby Bowden, Florida State University head football coach; Dale Lick, president of FSU and Gordon Jump coming one year. He was ‘Mr. Carlson’ on WKRP, the TV Comedy,” Vass said. “In the 1980s he went to Salt Lake City church headquarters and studied under the guy who did lighting for the Temple Square. He would begin putting them up in September, meticulously wrapping each of hundreds of thousands of them accordingly to a mapped plan. “People came from all over to see the breathtaking Christmas light display, complete with a living Nativity.” (Family notes: Max’s mother Thelma, her husband Charles, her aunt Nickie Carter (Mrs. McCoy) along with her son McCoy Carter Jr. drove to Tallahassee one Christmas many years ago to view and admire these magnificent lights.) Remembering Sweat with love and respect, surviving, are his three aunts Mrs. Joe L. (Susie) Carter, Mrs. McCoy (Nickie) Carter, both of Hacklebarney Community, and Mrs. Edgar (El Vera) Carter of Blackshear; also numerous cousins and other relatives. Preceding him in death were numerous aunts and uncles of the Sweat and Carter lineage. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. EDITOR’S NOTE: The tribute to Max Sweat was written by his aunt Nickie Carter.