JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mrs. Dorothy M. Bechiom, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late James R. Day and Minnie Lee Day. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Bechiom Welding for many years. She also was a member of Waresboro Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Bechiom; a brother, Roger W. Day, Sr.; and three half-siblings, Robert Hagen, Butch Hagen, and Gwen Smith. She is survived by six children, Jimmy Bechiom (wife Lorene) of Waycross, Brenda Inman of Waycross, Linda Bechiom of Greenville, Georgia, Cindy Bechiom of Waycross, Rev. David Bechiom (wife Lindy) of Waycross, and Sheila Thornton of Bristol; 12 grandchildren, Jimmie Nell Long (husband Rev. Trent), Loretta Lynn (husband Jamie), Wendy Weed (husband Adam), Stacey Steedley (husband Beaver), Jamie Inman (wife Brittany), Greg Taylor (wife Samantha), Joshua Robert Taylor, Mindy Walker, Mollie Eunice (husband Austin), Weston Bechiom (wife Nikki), Maegan Bechiom, and Zac Thornton; 14 great grandchildren, Braxton Long, Ryder Long, Madison Saro (husband Caleb), Jade Lynn, Samantha Goettie, Jackson Spikes, Kyndall Taylor, Kaiden Fogle, Shooter Bechiom, Axton Bechiom, Waylon Carter, Tobi Eunice, Blane Smith, and Beck Lynn; one great great grandchild, Baker Saro; step grandchildren, Christa Walker, Rocky Walker, Haley Rigdon (Josh), Jacob Steedley, Colby Steedley, and Caitlyn Steedley; five half siblings, Paul Hagen (wife Karen), Charlotte Steverson, Diane Strickland, Becky Thrift (husband Wayne), and Rose Mary Knight; a special friend, Heidi Bagley; and beloved dog, Scrappy and granddogs, Cotten, Bobo, and Levi. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Cox Creek Cemetery in Waresboro. The family received friends at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.