WAYCROSS — Dorothy Lou “Dotti” Ferguson, 83, passed into eternity Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021, at her home in The Villas at Baptist Village in Waycross. Mrs. Ferguson was born January 2, 1938, in Obion County, Tennessee, to the late Charlie McCollum and late Pauline Bishop Mc-Collum. The family later moved to South Fulton, Tennessee where she graduated valedictorian in the class of 1955. She and Allen Ferguson were wed September 7, 1955, and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. They returned to South Fulton where she worked as an operator for Southern Bell Telephone Company. She left the phone company to enroll at the University of Tennessee at Martin where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology. Mrs. Ferguson also obtained a Master’s Degree and a Specialist Degree in education from Georgia Southern University. The Fergusons moved to Brantley County in 1966 where she taught for several years. She left the Brantley County school system and taught in Ware County for several years before retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church Waycross, a member of the Heritage Center in Waycross, and her hobby was painting. She is survived by her husband, James A. “Al” Ferguson of Waycross; her children, Scott Ferguson (Joyce) of Keneohe, Hawaii, Dennis Ferguson of Aiwa, Hawaii and Becki Purvis (Gary) of St. Marys; two grandsons, Michael Purvis (Candice) of Hazelhurst, and Matthew Purvis (Stephanie) of East Wakefield, New Hampshire.; and three great-grandchildren, David, Emersyn, and Grace. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.