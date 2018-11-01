MOULTRIE, Ga. — Dorothy Jean Ramirez Register, 76, of Moultrie, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Pruitt Health Moultrie. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Cobb Funeral Chapel with her daughter, Dana Griffin, officiating. Private interment will follow in Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Honorary casket bearers will be Andy Newsome and Leon Spurling. Born June 5, 1944, in Waycross, Mrs. Register was the daughter of the late Dionicio Ramirez and Laura Katherine Murray. Mrs. Register was a retired salesclerk with Allied Department Store. She enjoyed reading, fishing, and was an avid bingo player. Her family remembers how she was always supportive and full of determination. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Register was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Reginald Register, and one sister, Jewell Wilson. Survivors include her children, Dana Greene Griffin and husband Clint of Waycross, Michael Robert Greene and wife Angie of Douglas, Georgia, and Rebekah Register Newsome of Moultrie; six grandchildren, Chloe Newsome, Hayley Newsome, Brooke Bius, Mac Griffin, Kandy Griffin Bayes and husband Robert and Jordon Griffin; nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved terrier, Eddie. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobfuneralchapel.com.