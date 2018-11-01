BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Dorothy Faye Varnadore Thornton, age 86, of Blackshear, passed away late Thursday night, July 15, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness. Born August 18, 1934, in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late James Alonzo and Ruth Thomas Varnadore. Thornton lived all of her life in Pierce County and was a 1952 graduate of Blackshear High School. She was a longtime seamstress, working at Belk, JCPenney, Dad & Lads, Gattis Fabrics, and several other places over the years. After retirement, she continued doing many alterations at home. Thornton was a member of Southgate Baptist Church where she attended the WMU and the Joy Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed serving with the Satilla Regional Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Auxiliary (now Memorial Satilla Health), was a member of the Eastern Star-Chapter 474 in which she was the Worthy Matron from 2001-2002, and loved traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie “Bud” Thornton; a daughter, Annette Thornton; a son, Richard J. “Dicky” Thornton; a son-in-law, Edward R. Sweat, Sr.; a grandson, Edward R. Sweat, Jr.; a great-grandson, John Corbitt Swain; 2 sisters, Katherine Bennett and Glenda Hodges; and 2 brothers, Carl Varnadore and Lynwood Varnadore. Survivors include 3 children, Linda Thornton Sweat of Rincon, Darrell “Buddy” Thornton (wife Sandra) of Blackshear, and Charles Thornton (wife Wendy) of Brantley County; 9 grandchildren, Jamie Thornton of Blackshear, Deborah Holmes (husband Brian) of Cumming, David Corbitt (wife Erica) of California, Douglas Sweat (wife Tracy) of Rincon, Lisa S. Shurling (husband Durell) of Savannah, Dee Dee Pierce (Mike Sapp) of Ellabell, Dusty Thornton of Blackshear, Megan Thornton Hare (husband Steve) of Waycross, and Shayne Thornton of Athens; 15 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Ada Douglas of Waycross, Peggy Duval of Blackshear, and Ferrell Bryant of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family requests all current and former volunteers with the Memorial Satilla Health Auxiliary to serve as honorary pallbearers. Please be at the funeral home by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.