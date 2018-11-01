WAYCROSS — Dorothy Elois Dixon, 76, of Waycross, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Dixon was born in Ware County on January 20, 1944, to James Holton Cox and Lois Aline Smith White. Besides her parents, She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jefferson Dixon, brothers, Jimmy and Michael Cox, sister, Dale Varnadore, stepson, Alton Dixon, and a great-grandchild, Christian Harvey Hendrix. Mrs. Dixon was a member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church. Survivors include six children, Darrin McLaughlin (Lisa), Tim McLaughlin (Christie) and Cathy McAnelly (Jamie) of Bainbridge, Victor McLaughlin, Cindy Strickland (James) of Waycross, and Rebecca Williams (Chris), of Alma; and their father, James McLaughlin of Bainbridge; one brother, Stevie Cox (Brenda) of Waycross; two step-children, Martha Burke (Donald) and Karen Mc- Carthy; step daughter-inlaw, Dale Dixon Purvis of Waycross; 22 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life was held for Mrs. Dixon Saturday, May 9, at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church, 101 E. Blackshear Ave., Waycross, with the Rev. Kevin Vickers and the Rev. Ricky McLaughlin officiating. Crosby Funeral Home was serving the family.