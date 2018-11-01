MACON, Ga. — Dorothy Celeste Jeffords Stephens, of Macon, transitioned from her earthly life of 62 years into her eternal life with her heavenly father on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Navicent Health Medical Center after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Celeste was born in Waycross, on February 15, 1958, the youngest child of Bettie Lou McCallister Jeffords and Charles Raymond Jeffords. Celeste spent her younger life in the Waresboro community and received her education in the Ware County School System where she was named “Little Miss Waresboro.” She moved in 1987 to Macon, where she met her husband, Phillip, the love of her life, and that is where they raised their children, Trenton, Christy and Keri. Celeste had a long and successful career in sales, and she was currently employed with the Trane Company. Celeste was kind, loving, caring, with a tender heart that was full of spirit, compassion, humility and humor. She had a perfect balance of being hard-working and fun-loving. These were all traits that impacted others and were greatly admired by her family, friends and colleagues. Celeste was also an avid animal lover and had a special admiration for cardinals and hummingbirds. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, two brothers, Jimmy and David Earl Jeffords, and sister, Carol Jeffords Tolle. She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Stephens; son, Trenton Purvis (Melissa and stepdaughter, Hannah); two daughters, Christy Compagines and Keri Dobson (Mikie and step-children Sierra, Shane and Autumn); and one granddaughter, Sidney Compagines, all of Macon. She also is survived by one brother, Ray Jeffords (Helen), of Shelby, N.C.; and four sisters, Sylvia Norris (Dwight), of Auburn, Ala., Rachel Settle (Vince), of Waycross, Bettie Ann Matthews (Jimmy), of Lake Park, Georgia, and Elaine Tatum (Mike), of Jacksonville, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members who loved her dearly. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service was held Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Waresboro Cemetery with the Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waresboro Cemetery Fund, 4776 Albany Hwy., Waycross, Georgia, 31503. The service may be viewed and sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.