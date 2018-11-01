WAYCROSS — Mrs. Dorothy Ceil Wells Holland, 88, died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. She was a native of Covington County, AL, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in the Atlanta area. Mrs. Holland was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Charles Wesley Sunday School Class. Mrs. Holland was preceded in death by her parents, Foster Wells and Lucy Alberta Aughtman Wells; her husband, Carlton Quinton Holland; one son, Carl Keith Holland; granddaughter, Rebecca Holland; and two brothers, Douglas Wells (Bunny) and Bobby Wells (Pat). Survivors include two daughters, Beth Sokol (Bill) of Morrow, Georgia and Dona Endsley (Greg) of Sterling, Arkansas; one daughter-in-law, Mamie Holland of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Father Donald Keith Holland (Brandy), Rachel Elizabeth Long (Michael), Thom Sokol (Linda), Sherri Sokol (Steve Bennett), Sean Gaskins, Ian Gaskins, and Brian Endsley; five great-grandchildren, Johnathan Keith Holland, Jimmie Holland, Carli Holland, Lilli Holland, Ryan Sokol, Emily Sokol; one sister, Betty Wells of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at High Bluff Cemetery in Brantley County. The service was recorded and uploaded to the Tribute Wall after the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.