WAYCROSS — Dorothy Caroline “Dottie” Lewis, 90, died Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. She was born in Warsaw, North Carolina, but lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Lewis retired from Pic-N-Save after more than 25 years and was a member of Kettle Lewis Creek Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Faison Mathis Sr. and Nora Kelly Crawford; two sons, Steven Kip Lewis and Mark Darrel Lewis; grandson, Terry Mercer Jr.; brother, John F. Mathis Jr.; nephew, Ricky Lee Mathis; and best friends, Annette Justice, and Ann Mercer. Survivors include one daughter, Sandy Mercer (former husband, Terry Mercer Sr.), of Waycross; one son, Tony Lewis Sr. (wife, Cindy), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Tony Lewis Jr. (Kelly), Dustin Eric Lewis (Renee), Kyle Pittman (Tonia), Kristy Rowland (Tony) and Holly Singletary (the late Daryle); 13 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Noah Rowland, Jonah, Mercer, Nora, and Charlotte Singletary, Dustin Lewis Jr., Maura, and Sydney Lewis, Kingston and Zella Pittman, Tanner DeWeese and Addy Overstreet. A funeral was held Mon- day, July 27, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial took place in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.