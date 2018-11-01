WAYNESVILLE – Doris Trombley Beale Thornton, 92 of Waynesville, passed away Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at her daughters’ residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Thornton was born September 18, 1928 to the late Irene “Petit” Trombley and Emil Trombley. She is also preceded in death by John E. Beale, Sr., the father of her five children; a son, William Christopher Beale; and a brother, Lewis Trombley. Mrs. Thornton loved going to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a member of Little Memorial Baptist Church and loved by many. Mrs. Thornton is survived by her four children and their spouses, Suzanne Beale Morgan (Ray), Debra Beale Crosby (Rick), Johnny Beale and Jimmy Beale, all of Waycross; her 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Laura Herrin (Benny), Lisa Shropshire (Don), Josh Cole (Gina), Stacey Davison (Anthony), Christy Bennett (Scott), Callie Beale Harper (Hunter), Jenny Beale Miller (Dusty), John Z. Beale, Jadan Beale, and Seth Beale; many greatgrandchildren and greatgreat- grandchildren; also, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, GA. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.