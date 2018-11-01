WAYCROSS — Doris Francis Lastinger, 95, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following a brief illness. She was born in Ware County to the late John Henry Smith and Amanda Young Smith. She was affiliated with the International Fellowship of Christian Jews and Christ For All Nations. She was a member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy in Waycross. Mrs. Lastinger is survived by three children, Shirley Padgett (husband, Tillman), of Odum, Gwen Massey Robinson (husband, John), of Atlanta, and Lawton Lastinger, of Waycross; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.