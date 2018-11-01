JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dora Sampson Bullard, 72, died Tuesday morning March 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born April 16, 1948, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Henry Watson Sampson and Aileen Winifred McDonough Sampson. Dora attended Ware County Schools and she was a member of Ivory Palace in Nahunta. She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald W. “Donnie” Bullard, sister, Rhonda King, and brother, William Henry “Bill” Sampson. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Bullard; granddaughter, Anna Marie Bullard; grandson, Kason Lee Bullard; great-grandson, Joshua Bullard; two sisters, Lena Roundtree (Larry) of Waycross, and Robin Grantham of Fortson, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Dora’s life will be held at a later date. Memorialization is by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.