WARE COUNTY — Donna Lynn Dyson, 57, died suddenly Thursday afternoon, December 10, 2020, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County having graduated in 1981 from Ware County High School. Mrs. Dyson was a member of Remnant Church, loved spending time at the beach, and was an avid University of Georgia Bulldogs fan. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother that loved all of her family very deeply. Mrs. Dyson was preceded in death by her father, James Ashley Hall; and her maternal grandparents, W.C. and Vernice Prevatt. Survivors include a son, Dustin Dyson (wife Cortney) of Waycross; a grandson, Connor Dyson of Waycross; her mother and father, Gennell Prevatt Zorn and Bobby Zorn of Blackshear; a brother, James Ashley Hall (wife, Gennifer) of Brunswick; two sisters, Angela Pitts (husband, Rickey) of Waycross, and Brenda Banks, of Blackshear; and numerous other relatives. A private graveside service was held Friday, December 18. The family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Hope House, in care of Remnant Church, 3205 Memorial Drive, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.