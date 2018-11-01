Donna Louise Heatherington

WAYCROSS — Mrs. Donna Louise Hetherington, 91, of Waycross died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to the late Delmer Duskin and Elizabeth Fields Duskin. After her husband’s retirement, they lived on St. Simons Island for 12 years before moving to Waycross in 2002. In Waycross, Mrs. Hetherington was a member of the First Methodist Church. She was an active member of the P.E.O. sisterhood holding many local offices and serving as state president from 1987 to 1988. She enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting, and traveling. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Scott Hetherington, Sr., and two brothers, Field Duskin and Delmer Duskin, Jr. Mrs. Hetherington is survived by three children, Sharon Callaway and her husband Dave of Waycross, J. Scott Hetherington, Jr., and his wife Clair of Marietta, Georgia, Steve Hetherington and his wife Robin of Lawrenceville, Georgia, eight grandchildren, David B. Callaway, Jr., Allison C. Herrin, and her husband Brian, Patricia C. Williams and her husband John, Laurie S. Hetherington, Stephen C. Hetherington, Zachary F. Hetherington, M. Noah Hetherington, Chloe D. Hetherington, ten great-grandchildren, her niece, Carol Daniels and her husband Eddie, two nephews, Robert Duskin and his wife Lucy, Bill Duskin and numerous other relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.