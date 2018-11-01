GRAYSON, Ga. — Donna Lee Tarber, 53, of Grayson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, following an extended illness. A celebration of life service has been finalized and attendance will be by invitation only and limited pursuant to the guidelines of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home due to COVID-19. Masks will be required for all attendees. Friends may express condolences on the funeral home website. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family, feel free to utilize our Sympathy Store or consider donating to The Atlanta Community Food Bank in Donna’s honor at www.acfb.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel.