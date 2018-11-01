WAYCROSS — Donna Elaine Griffin Cox, 72, of Waycross, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence. Born in Homerville on June 5, 1948, she lived in Ware County most of her life. She was a former Lab Technician for Blackshear Family Practice. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to read her Bible, go fishing, travel, help others and drink coffee. She was a member of Wahoma Church of God of Prophecy. She was a daughter of the late Oscar Clinton “Snap” and Mavis Madgelene Steedley Griffin Sr. She also was preceded in death by both of her sisters, Linda Gail Pittman and Belva Jean Roberson. Survivors include her two daughters, Mavis Davis of Waresboro and Ellen Cox of Waycross; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Shannon Cox of Waycross; her brother, Clinton (Dana) Griffin Jr. of Waycross; six grandchildren, Crystal Giddens, Tesla Cierra (Ethan) Strickland, Josh Ursrey, Jeffery (Faith) Cox Jr., Jonathan Cody Cox, and Caitlin Cox; five greatgrandchildren, Marah Giddens, Ben Giddens, Bayla Giddens, Kadianne Sherod, and Jeffery Dewayne Cox III; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1, in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Interment will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Ware County. Visitation for Ms. Cox will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday (today) at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines, as well as the use of facemasks, are encouraged. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.