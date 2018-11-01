WAYCROSS — Mr. Donald Macklin Altman, Jr., 73, died Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla. Altman was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He served in the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Navy. Altman also retired as a teacher and coach from Brantley County High School. He was a member of the Georgia High School Coaches Association (GHSA), Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA), National Educators Association, the Waycross/Ware County Retired Educators Association, Georgia Retired Educators Association, Frank C. Folks Lodge #192, Waycross Shrine, Hasan Temple, and volunteered at the Waycross House of Hope. Altman was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday School secretary, led the Wednesday Morning Prayer Breakfast, and sang in the Keenager Choir. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball, traveling, and going to the movies. Altman was preceded in death by his parents, Donald M. Altman, Sr. and Sadie L. Daniel Altman. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Altman of Waycross; one daughter, Daphne Altman of Moultrie; one son, Jeremy Altman of Cumming; one brother, Terry L. Altman (wife Ellen) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Monday, May 24, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The Waycross House of Hope Volunteers, Wednesday Morning Prayer Breakfast, and Waycross/Ware County Retired Educators Association served as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Waycross House of Hope, 109 Thomas St., Waycross, GA 31501, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, GA 31501, or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.