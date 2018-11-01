WAYCROSS — Donald King, 61, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. He was born in Fort Pierce, Florida, to the late George King Sr. and Ora Lee Pierce Taylor. King was a Driver Engineer for the City of Waycross Fire Department for many years and Food Service Nutritionist for the Ware County Board of Education. In addition to his parents, King also was preceded in death by a son, Antonio Hardy; and four brothers, Jerome King, George King Jr, Lamont King, and Clarence King. King is survived by three children, Kehleen King of Brunswick, Anjelica Wesley of Waycross, and Shanya Wesley of Waycross; 14 grandchildren, Damari “Daddy Boy” Bennett, Ke’Leeyah King, Kamiyah King, Kaniyah King, Chelsea McPherson-King, Kaylen Chesnutt, Kehmonie King, Madison Carter, Savannah Harris, Zykera Monroe, Ileycha Monroe, Jessica Williamson, Lara Williamson and Kayla Williamson; two sisters, Ruby King of Waycross, and Ora Lee Conaway of Brunswick; two brothers, Jack King of Atlanta and Bobby King of Wisconsin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 19, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.