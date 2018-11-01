WAYCROSS — Dolores Barnard Teston, 84, died Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, at her residence in Waycross. She was a native of Alma, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. Dolores was a member of Union Primitive Baptist Church. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Taylor and Frances Kirkland Taylor, first husband, Charles Foster Barnard, and second husband, Charles Teston. Survivors include two children, Terry Barnard (Charlotte), of Thomasville, Georgia, and Helen Lancaster (Wayne), of Lulaton, Georgia; six grandchildren, Robert Barnard, Jessica Due, Chuck Barnard, Charla Marsh, Leah Kelley, and Alissa Palmer; 22 greatgrandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; one sister, June Girardo, of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Earl Taylor, of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Willacoochee, Georgia. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home, Waycross, was in charge of arrangements.