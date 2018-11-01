WAYCROSS — Dois Elaine Abbott, 77, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a property manager with Heritage Realty for many years and also worked with Shuman Home Healthcare. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Arie Ray Eudy. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Curtis Eudy, a brother, Ronnie Eudy, and a sister, Janie Gomez. She is survived by her husband, Rex M. Abbott, of Waycross; three sons, Jonathan Abbott (Anita), of Waycross, Anthony Abbott (Tammy), of Dacula, Georgia, and Paul Abbott (Megan), of Augusta, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Emily Cox (Mark) of Haughton, Louisiana, Taylor Abbott, of Waycross, Brittany Hayes (Foster), of Brunswick, Georgia, Tyler Abbott (Brittany), of Columbus, Ohio, Caden Abbott, of Dacula, Georgia, Nathan Abbott (Noelle), of Guam, Joanna Abbott, of Italy, Jesse Abbott, of Columbus, Ohio, Joni Abbott, of Augusta, Georgia, and Caiden Seda, of Augusta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Easton Cox, Sadie Cox, Ann Abbott, and Timothy Abbott; a brother, James Arthur Eudy (Yvonne), of Uvalda, Georgia; and a sister Linda Eudy, of Alamogordo, New Mexico. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment followed at Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family received friends at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.