DOC tight-lipped on ‘disturbance’

No reason yet offered for cause of uprising

By RICK NOLTE,

MYRA THRIFT and

RICK HEAD

Staff Writers



Answers to questions of what instigated an incident late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at Ware State Prison still have not been answered.

A “disturbance” at the facility s still being investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The GaDOC, which is calling the unrest a disturbance, has issued very little information and made no statements on the cause of the riot at approximately 10:45 p.m., August 1.

The DOC stated two officers and three inmates were injured while sources close to the situation have said four officers and three in-

mates suffered wounds. One of the four officers was air-lifted from the facility and taken to a Savannah hospital, said a source who had knowledge of the situation, but requested anonymity.

Local media on the scene early Sunday morning saw a helicopter flying away from the prison area.