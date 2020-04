By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A distraught man who climbed the Verizon cellphone tower in the Emerson Park community as he tried to evade being arrested on an assault charge was taken into custody after a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement officers.

Brandon Josef Weingard, 34, of the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. after he was talked into surrendering to officers, stated Ware County, Sheriff Randy Royal.