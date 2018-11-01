WAYCROSS — Dewey Roscoe Kinnon, 90 passed away Monday afternoon, May 31, 2021, at the Memorial Satilla Hospital where he was surrounded by his family. Kinnon was born in Millwood, and he was a lifetime resident of Ware County. He was a graduate of Waresboro High School and studied at the University of Georgia, Branch Campus. Kinnon was a veteran having served 16 years in the United States Army Reserve. He was a Real Estate Appraiser. Kinnon retired after 30 years from CSX Railroad in 1985 where he worked as a Carman. He was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, attended the Adult Sunday school class, and served on several committees including the Building Committee for the new church. Kinnon was a former member of the Waycross Masonic Lodge #305 F&AM, Hasan Temple, and the Waycross Shrine Club. He was the son of the late Imer Dewy Kinnon and Aleph Starling Kinnon. In addition to his parents, Kinnon was preceded in death by two sons, Joe Richard Kinnon and James Rodney Kinnon; and two sisters, Helen Taylor and Owen Shrader. Survivors include Ruby Lee Kinnon, his high school sweetheart who became his wife of 67 years after their first blind date in 1952; two sons, Dewey Lee Kinnon and Gary Parker Kinnon both of Waycross; six grandchildren, Amanda, Billy Joe, Lena, Kyle, Dustin, and Michael Kinnon; and 11 great-grandchildren. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization is by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, 510 W. Blackshear Avenue Waycross, 31501. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.