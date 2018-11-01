Destination for food

Blackshear church’s ministry serves growing flock as impact of coronavirus widens

By RICK NOLTE Staff Writer The gray, building of corrugated metal and cinder block at 201 Jenkins Street in Waycross sets idle most days of the month. Two days each week, though, it often becomes the difference between some 200-plus families having three meals a day or experiencing hunger pains more often than not during a week. The structure is home to the DC Downtown food pantry, the community outreach ministry of Destination Church in Blackshear.

Premium content is available to subscribers only.
Please LOGIN HERE to access the content or visit our SUBSCRIPTION HERE.

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online, have you considered advertising here, we have thousands of subscribers and over 9,000 followers on FACEBOOK - get the ADVERTISING DETAILS HERE.

468

mobile compatible website design, hosting & seo by serva.com