Destination for food

Blackshear church’s ministry serves growing flock as impact of coronavirus widens By RICK NOLTE Staff Writer The gray, building of corrugated metal and cinder block at 201 Jenkins Street in Waycross sets idle most days of the month. Two days each week, though, it often becomes the difference between some 200-plus families having three meals a day or experiencing hunger pains more often than not during a week. The structure is home to the DC Downtown food pantry, the community outreach ministry of Destination Church in Blackshear.