WAYCROSS — Dennis W. Price, 85, of Waycross died Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Riley and Macy Crews Price. He lived in Waycross all of his life and was retired from Proko Industries. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Hebardville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Floris Jarrard Price; and one son, Keith Price. Survivors include one son, Michael Price. of Waycross; three granddaughters, Heather Price, of Waycross, Brooke Price and Kinsley, both of Blackshear; daughter-in-law, Lori Taylor, of Blackshear; two sisters, Sandra Baker, of Atlanta, and Alphine Waters, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home. Due to COVID- 19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.