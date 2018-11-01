BLACKSHEAR — Dennis Ray Roberson, 75 of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health. Born May 1, 1945, in Mershon, Roberson lived in Blackshear most of his life. He was a Patterson High School graduate and retired from CSX Transportation where he had been a Roberson Carman for more than 40 years. Roberson also worked part-time for Pearson-Dial Funeral Home for several years before his health began to decline. He was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Over the years, Roberson enjoyed being with his family at Hickory Bluff where fishing, boating, and making memories were always in abundance. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all. Roberson was a son of the late Dennis and Monteen Bennett Roberson. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Roberson. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gloria Dixon Roberson of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Hickox of Blackshear; his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Jennifer Roberson of Folkston; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cheryl Roberson of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Kaitlyn) Johnson, Eliza Hickox, Sara Dasher, Payne Roberson, Bennett Roberson, Emma Rae Roberson, and Kolbie Roberson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral for Roberson was held Monday, March 1, at the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross. The family would like you to know they covet your prayers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.