WAYCROSS — Nancy Delorice Lee Joyner, 84, of Waycross died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hospice Satilla House after a short Obituaries Brigmond illness. She was born in Brantley County to the late Harrison and Mary Jane Dowling Lee. Mrs. Joyner lived in Waycross for most of her life where she worked as a seamstress at the shoe factory and sewing factory for several years. For most of her life, she was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and also helped other people take care of theirs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joyner was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Lavon Joyner. one grandson, Derrick Smart. Mrs. Joyner was the baby of 14 children and all preceded her in death. Survivors include four daughters, Teresa Courson and her husband Tim, of Freeport, Florida, Tonya Smart and her husband, Tony Cason, of Blackshear, Tania Hyers and her husband Billy, of Buford, Georgia, and Linda Gail Crews and her husband, Jimmy, of Brantley County; two sons, Tony Joyner and his wife, Karen, of Blackshear, Terris Joyner and his wife, Mary B., of Hoboken; seven grandchildren, Brandon Joyner, Benjamin Roberson, Holli Courson, Taylor Smart, Sarah Hyers, Brock Joyner and his wife, Vanessa, and Katie Guder and her husband, Zack; one great-grandson, Caleb Joyner; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Hoboken Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family asked all to please follow the rules for social distancing at the service. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.