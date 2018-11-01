Delores ‘Dusty’ Bennett

SMYRNA, Ga. — On March 15, 2021, Dolores “Dusty” Bennett passed away at the age of 89. Born September 5, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Lou Smithson and the late Arthur Donald Smithson. Mrs. Bennett was the loving, devoted wife of the late Milton W. Bennett for 61 years. While Milton was attending Georgia Tech, they met, fell in love, and married shortly after in 1954. Together they had five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Their family grew even larger when they began sponsoring David and Lawrence, two brothers who live at the orphanage in Zambia. Mrs. Bennett was the matriarch of the Bennetts, the Smithsons, and numerous extended families across three continents. She became an accomplished equestrian and after college pursued modeling for Rich’s and Davidson Department stores. Her love of aquatics first began as a lifeguard at Vogel State Park while a student at Young Harris College. Mrs. Bennett was widely known and well regarded for teaching swimming and water safety to children and young adults. For more than 50 consecutive summers, she was famously known as “Miss Dusty” to more than 5,000 swimmers at Lake Laurel Club in Smyrna and the metro Atlanta area. After marriage and starting a family, she taught physical education at Fitzhugh Lee School in Smyrna and served as a Den Mother and Troop Leader in the Boy and Girl Scout organizations. Mrs. Bennett was active in the League of Women Voters and helped to run federal, state, and municipal elections in Smyrna and Cobb County. She was a very loving and energetic Mother, Grandma, Mimi, Grandmamma, and Aunt Doe. Mrs. Bennett was known for her infectious smile, big hugs, and compassionate heart. Every summer, she ran “Bennett Camp” with the help of her assistant/errand boy/taxi driver Milton for their grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Camp activities included swim lessons and field trips to Zoo Atlanta, Center for Puppetry Arts, Fernbank Science Center, Georgia Aquarium, and countless other places. Mrs. Bennett cared for her three aunts in their later years and was a devoted caregiver to her husband, Milton, after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. She is survived by four of her children including her sons Michael, Martin “Rusty” (Irene), Matthew Bennett, and daughter Tara Luttrell (Bobby). Her eldest daughter, Tassie, also tragically passed away with her in the accident; however, Tassie is survived by her husband, Charles “Tommy” Ruark. Survivors also include seven grandchildren, Erin (Stanton) Porter, Alicia, and Alexandra Ruark, Wesley Luttrell, Caitlyn, Claire, and Warren Bennett; two great-grandsons, JP and Thomas Porter; and several cherished nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bennett was passionate about her family, her home in Smyrna, teaching swim lessons, vacationing at the beach, and the Global Samaritans Children’s Home in Zambia. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with visitation beginning at noon and the service following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.globalsamaritans.org or mailed to Global Samaritans at 6561 Union Point Highway, Union Point, Georgia, 30669.