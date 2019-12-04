December 4, 2019

Katryna Brinkley Hayes

WAYCROSS — Katryna Brinkley Hayes, 70, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health from injuries received in an automobile accident. Mrs. Hayes was a native of Wayne County, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She owned and operated Hayes Accounting, and was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juil Brinkley and Nevie Thornton Brinkley; her husband, Walter Joe Hayes Sr.; and her brother, Bob Brinkley. Survivors include one son, Walter Joe Hayes Jr. (Lara) of Alma; one daughter, Brooke Hayes Richardson (Jamie) of Waycross; grandchildren, Xavier Hayes, Walt Haltes, Karsyn Hayes, Zeke Hayes and Kaydance Richardson; seven siblings, Larry Brinkley of Screven, Zerelda Mullis (Marien) of Waycross, Jack Brinkley of Screven, Exie Chisholm (Vern) of St. Simons Island, Denny Brinkley (Noel) of Ludowici, Jimmy Brinkley of Screven, and Jeffrey Brinkley (Sandra, of Jesup; sister-in-law, Terry Brinkley of Hinesville; numerous special nieces and nephews including Speck Hayes and Debbie Gowen. A funeral was held Saturday, November 30, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial followed at Rehobeth Cemetery in Pierce County. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Thomas

WAYCROSS — Sandra Thomas, 75, of Waycross died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Mrs. Thomas was born in Waycross to the late Banner M. “B.M.” Thomas and Louise Morgan Thomas. She made Waycross her home for her entire life. Mrs. Thomas worked for a number of years at John Swisher & Company Cigar Factory, and was also self-employed. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Thomas loved to spend time outdoors working in her yard. She was a gracious and loving person who served others in any capacity she Mrs. Thomas. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lamar Thomas and Revis Thomas, and one sister, Joan Bolden. Survivors include two children, Mark Tuten of Blackshear, Amy Hewett and her husband, Chuck, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Nashea Leahy and her husband, Sean, Sherea Tuten, Gage Hewett; five greatgrandchildren; four brothers and sisters, Johnny Thomas and his wife, Fatima, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Judy Oakes of Leesburg, Ga., Ginger Trisch of Orange Park, Fla., Byron Thomas and his wife, Connie, of Middleburg, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 30, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Mars Hill Cemetery, Hoboken. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Kate Rodgers Burke

WARNER ROBINS — Kate Rodgers Burke, 98, of Centerville, Ga., in Houston County, went to be with her Lord and family Saturday, November 30, 2019. A native of Muscogee County, Ga., she was born August 28, 1921, to the late Olin L. Rodgers and Estelle Edwards Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia. In spite of the Great Depression, Mrs. Burke was a graduate of Columbus Industrial High School, attended Georgia Southwestern, Georgia State College for Women , Mercer University and the University of Georgia. She earned a Masters in Home Economics. In Twiggs and Terrell County, Mrs. Burke taught in public high school. She was the adult education coordinator for Oconee EMC for two years. Mrs. Burke worked at the Macon Naval Ordnance Plant, often referred to as the Fuse Plant, during WWII making parts for bombs. Mrs. Burke was a member of the Jeffersonville Garden Club and the Women’s Club. She was president for two years for the Georgia Extension Home Economics Association. Mrs. Burke retired as the University of Georgia Extension Home Economist in Ware County in 1981. She was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Phi, Master 4-H Club member since 1937, UGA Alumni Society, UGA College of Agriculture Alumni Association, American and Georgia Home Economics Association, Georgia Retired Teachers Association, National and Georgia Association of Extension Home Economists, UGA Extension Retiree Association and UGA Alumni Association. Mrs. Burke gave countless hours as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society, United Way Fund, American Heart Association, Flint Electric Task Force and the March of Dimes. She was a member of the “For His Glory” Sunday School class of Central Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and treasurer for many years. Mrs. Burke was the food coordinator for VBS and Youth Choir, bereavement committee and activity director for Central 50 years. There were very few areas left untouched by her in her church life in both Waycross and Warner Robins. Mrs. Burke’s most cherished achievement was the George W. Norris Service Award for spiritual leadership and unselfish service in 2008. Upon her death, she celebrated her spiritual walk with God. Also, she was the “Woman of the Year” of Waycross in 1970 and received the Waycross Exchange Club “Book of Golden Deeds” for service and contributions to Waycross-Ware County in 1980. She received the Distinguished Service Award of the National Association of Extension Home Economist. Mrs. Burke taught her students and 4-H’ers to never give up, learn as much as possible about everything, to believe in themselves and to strive to be successful. As a mentor, she was an inspiration to anyone who wanted to learn. Mrs. Burke served as president in 1971 and 1975 for the Pilot Club of Ware County, was an active member of the Pilot Club of Warner Robins, serving as chairman of many committees, activities and projects since 1983. She was a member of the Pilot Club for 52 years. Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Burke, as well as her parents, brother, sisters, and son, John Franklin Burke. Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Burke are her loving and devoted daughters, Ann B. Paris (Warner) and Ellen G. Crook (Gary) of Centerville; grandchildren, Wendy A. Filer (Keith) of Warner Robins, Stephanie A. Doherty (Michael) of Kathleen, and Sean T. Butcher (Allyson) of Warner Robins; several greatgrandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews of the Rodgers and Burke family. A service to celebrate her life was held at Central Baptist Church of Warner Robins Tuesday, December 3, with interment to follow at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 96 in Wilkinson County. Dr. Bob Dilks officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Baptist Church Student Mission Fund, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or National 4-H Council, 7100 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland 20815. An online registry is available for notes to the family at www.mcculloughfh.com McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory had the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

Gary Eugene Page

PATTERSON — Gary Eugene Page, age 78, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. Born May 28, 1941 in Brashear, Missouri, he was the only son of the late Elmer C. Page Jr. and Gladys June Walters Page. Page was retired as a Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy and lived in many places during his career before moving to Patterson in 1978. He attended Patterson Baptist Church and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. In addition to his parents, Page was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Thornton Page, and a sister, Joanne Lang. Survivors include his daughter, Valerey Page of Patterson; three sons, Kent Page of Patterson, Keith Page of Ohio, Kyle Page of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jessica Elaine Mobley (James), Patrick Page Jr., and Hannah Elizabeth Page, all of Waycross, Kayla Grace Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla., Heather Danielle Allen (Troy) of Alamogordo, N.M., Keith Konor Page (Baylee) of Carlsbad, N.M., and Kelly Marie Douberly of Hoboken; five greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Zelda Elmore and Dorothy Miller, both of Kirksville, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday November 30, in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Offerman Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ethel Cosby Inman

MANOR — Mary Ethel Cosby Inman, 85, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. She was born in Talladega, Ala., but she lived most of her life in Manor as a homemaker. Mrs. Inman was preceded in death by her husband, William James “Buddy” Inman Jr. Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Ann McQuaig (Russell) of Douglas; one son, W. D. Inman (Glenda) of Valdosta; grandchildren, William David Inman Jr. (Tammy) of Manor, Scott Inman (Jamie) of Oklahoma, and Joanna Aldridge (Matt) of Waycross; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Murray and Drew Rhoden; great-greatgrandchildren, McKenzie Murray and Braylon Inman; step-grandchildren, Tony Lanier (Sharon) and Tonia Lanier (Brian); step-greatgrandchildren, Jordan Lanier, Christen Lanier, Garrett Lanier, Cassie Lanier, Alexia Hickeybottom and Taylor Hall (Kyle); stepgreat- great-grandchildren, Flint Hall, Brynnley Hall and Khyleigh Shiver; adopted sister, Pat Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Saturday, November 30, at Place of Blessings Church of God in Argyle. Burial followed in New Prospect Cemetery in Manor. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home, Waycross, was in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Larry Rowland

BLACKSHEAR — William “Bill” Larry Rowland, 93, of Blackshear, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness. Born April 4, 1926 in Savannah, Rowland spent his childhood in Wrightsville, and graduated from Wrightsville High School. He then joined the Navy and served from 1943- 1946 in World War II as an Aviation Machinery Mate based at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla.. Rowland married his first wife Virginia Stapleton in 1947 and they raised their three children, Larry, Maria and Susan, in Sanford, Fla. Following his naval service, Rowland worked for the city of Sanford, Fla., as a firefighter and then entered Civil Service at Sanford Naval Air Station. He eventually worked his way up to Captain of the fire and crash department and received numerous awards for bravery. During his time in Sanford, Rowland was a member of First Christian Church of Sanford for 15 years, taught Sunday School, and was a church elder and chairman on the board. Rowland was later transferred to the Naval Air Station in Albany, Ga., where he retired from Civil Service. In his later years, Rowland worked for several apartment complexes in maintenance as he was never one to stay idle. On August 24, 1985, Rowland married his wife, Kathy Thomas Rowland, and helped raise his two step-daughters, Sebrina and Tasha. Before his illness, he loved spending time outdoors tending to his garden and raising his chickens. “We will miss his sense of humor, sweet smile and his gift of engaging anyone in conversation. His sweet disposition made Bill a favorite with the nurses and staff at Baptist Village.” Rowland was a member of the VFW in Waycross and later joined the American Legion Post 181 in Blackshear where he served four years as Commander. Throughout his life, Rowland religiously supported the American Red Cross through blood donation and was recognized on several occasions for his dedication. Preceding him in death is his mother, Annie Laurie Rowland; his brother, Bobbie; his daughter, Susan; his granddaughter, Valerie; and his first wife, Virginia. Rowland was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, “Willie” and “Maw Ma” Rowland, and four maternal aunts — Alma, Vela, Lois and Lucille. Rowland will be loved and missed by his wife, Kathy Thomas Rowland, of Blackshear; son, Larry Rowland of Sanford, Fla.; daughter, Maria Johnson (Bobby) of Hermitage, Tenn.; two stepdaughters, Tasha Ammons and Sebrina (Will) Kline; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At his request, no public funeral services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 4159 County Farm Road, Blackshear, 31526 and the family welcomes family and friends to their residence. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Flora C. Harrell

BLACKSHEAR — Flora C. Harrell, 83, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence in Blackshear following an extended illness. She was born February 11, 1936 in Mullins, S.C., to the late George W. Collins and Maggie McRae Collins. Mrs. Harrell was a graduate of Mullins High School and went on to further her education at the University of South Carolina. She retired from Kmart as personnel manager. Mrs. Harrell wanted to thank Dr. Amaram, Dr. Jha, her hospice nurses, and the people of Blackshear, whom she considered family, for taking care of her. She could not have lived by herself if it had not been for them. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrell was also preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Joseph Harrell Sr.; her first husband, George H. Turnipseed; two daughters, Patricia Ann Garza and Tracy Grover; a son, Terry Turnipseed; and a stepdaughter, Katherine “Kathy” Gross. Mrs. Harrell is survived by her step-son, Lloyd J. Harrell Jr. of Elberton, Ga.; stepdaughter, Yvonne K. Gerdon of Tampa, Fla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, George Collins Jr. (Burrell) of Mullins, S.C.; a daughter-inlaw, Nancy Turnipseed of Columbia, S.C.; two sons-in-law, Jeff Grover of Lady Lake, Fla., and George Garza of Columbia, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Summers of Augusta and Earlene Allen of Brunswick. A graveside service is today (Wednesday, December 4) at 1 p.m., at Hargraves Chapel Cemetery in Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Jennifer Carol Sanford

WAYCROSS — Jennifer Carol Sanford, 49, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., following a brief illness. She was born in Clinch County and graduated from Ware County High School in 1988. Miss Sanford was currently the daycare director at Wee Care in Camilla, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, W.C. and Waunell Fullard and Talmadge and Beulah Sanford; an uncle, William Fullard (wife, Patricia), and a sister-in-law, Caroline Sanford. Miss Sanford is survived by her parents, Gary and Patsy Sanford of Waycross; her brother, Matthew Sanford of Waycross; her companion, Craig Bentley of Pelham; and numerous cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Monday, December 2, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Calvin Vincent Neugent

WAYCROSS — Calvin Vincent Neugent, 64, of Waycross, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. Neugent was born in Coffee County to the late Talmadge William Neugent Sr. and Helen Jean Robinson Neugent. He was raised in Ware County and was a 1973 graduate of Ware County High School. On November 25, 1977, he married Meria Roundtree. Neugent retired from the Ware County Maintenance Department after many years of service. He was a former president and member of Twin Lakes Hunting Club and loved riding his buggy and hunting. Neugent was of the Freewill Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Neugent was preceded in death by one brother, Talmadge William Neugent Jr. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Meria Roundtree Neugent of Waycross; two sons, Vince Neugent of Palm Coast, Fla., and Jake Neugent of Patterson; two grandchildren, Anslee and Kayden Neugent; two sisters, Debbie Taylor of Waycross, and Lisa Roberson of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held Friday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Active pallbearers were David Tatum, Nicky Jarrard, David Walker, Dustin Carter, Larry Harrell and Shad Steverson. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Ruth Bennett

WAYCROSS — Betty Ruth Bennett, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness. She was born in Ware County but had resided in many places around the world during her husband’s military career, but returned to Waycross following his retirement. Mrs. Bennett was formerly employed with Gibson – McDonald Furniture of Waycross and devoted member at Jamestown Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late A.T. Edenfield and Ethridge Carter Edenfield. Mrs. Bennett was married to the late Joe Brown Bennett and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Edenfield, Gloria Leverett and Verna Deen Bennett; and a brother, Sonny Edenfield. She was also preceded by her loved pet, Lexi. Mrs. Bennett is survived by a son, Steven Brown Bennett (wife, Michelle) of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Saarah Bennett of Knoxville, Tenn., and Yasmeen Bennett of Austin, Texas; a brother, Johnny Edenfield of Hilliard, Fla.; and beloved pet, Bella, and grand-pets, Fletcher Christian, Charlie and Willis. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, December 14, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum for family and close friends. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11 a.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John W. Dukes

WAYCROSS — John W. Dukes, 66, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in Tattnall County, Ga., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life here. Dukes worked for and retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was a very talented woodworkers and an avid train collector. Anyone who knew Dukes, knew how much he loved animals, especially his cats. He could never turn his back on one in need and rescued dozens of cats over the years. Dukes was preceded in death by his father, John WM Dukes of Waycross; and a niece, Casey Dukes Morgan of Elizabeth City, N.C. Dukes is survived by his mother, Christine M. Dukes of Waycross; one son, John J. Dukes of Covelo, Cal.; two brothers, Gerald Dukes (Carol) of Demorest, Ga., and Roger Dukes (Cheryl) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; one niece, Christi Dukes of Waycross; one nephew, Tyler Dukes (Katie), of Raleigh, N.C.; and one great-nephew, Ethan Williamson of Waycross. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, December 4, at Music Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Evelyn Battle Hill

MIAMI, Fla. — Mary Evelyn Battle Hill, 92, of Miami, Fla., suddenly transitioned on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was a native of Waycross, but lived in Miami, Fla., for many years. Sister Mary Evelyn Hill was born December 14, 1926, the fourth child of nine children born in the union of Harry Battle Sr. and Mrs. Fay Bell Bellamy Battle, both who transitioned before her transition. On November 22, 2019 the spirit of the Lord ascended upon her, and gave her wings to make a flight that she had made a reservation for so many years ago to move to from her earthly home (knowing Miami, Fla., would not be her final home) to her heavenly home. In making this flight, Mrs. Hill suddenly journeyed through Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., where her flight began. In the union of her late parents, she had five sisters and a brother, all who transitioned before her transition and they were Ruth Rood, Faye McDrew, Maudean Malone, Laurine Dixon, Lillian Walkers and Harry Battle Jr. Mary Evelyn attended the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1944. She was a star player on the girls basketball team (The Tigeretts) where she set several scoring records. She later attended Albany State College in Albany, Ga. Sister Mary Evelyn received Christ and accepted him as her personal Savior at Gaines Chapel African Methodist Church in Waycross, which was the Battle’s family church and later moved her membership to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross to fellowship with her spouse, the late Clellon McCoy Jr. She worked in Waycross for many years at King Edward Cigar Factory. She was very talented and known in Waycross for doing hair, sewing and cooking for her family, friends and co-workers. She loved to dance, which she was very good at and loved fishing. She was a devoted member of the Elite women’s club “The Starduster.” In 1965 she married Clarence Hill Sr. and moved to Miami, Fla., keeping her marriage vow of “till death do us part” for 54 years. And keeping her vow to God of the Baptist Ordinance, “when I move from this place I will unite, as soon as possible, with another church, where I can carry out the principles of God’s word,” she then moved her membership to Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Miami, Florida. After moving to Miami, she was employed by the Dade County School System. She was later employed as a seamstress in the Miami garment apparel industry where she retired. Her passion was sewing and cooking. She was married to the late Clellon McCoy Jr. and to this union three children were born, Ruth McCoy of Waycross, Wilhelmena McCoy Jennings, who transitioned before her transition, one child, Kenneth Denson, three children, and Clellon McCoy III of Miami; three children, Iris McCoy, Clellon McCoy IV, three children, and Evelyn McCoy, who preceded her before her transition, no children, Clellon’s III step-children, Barry Boyd, David Thomas and Monica Williams. After her marriage to Clarence Hill Sr., she increased her motherhood by four children, Felecia (Albert) Hunt of Waycross, two children, Candace McGill, Roderick Hunt, two children, Clarence (Gloria) Hill Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla. Clarence transitioned before her transition, two children, Haamid Hill and Anessah (Ron) Singleton, and Hosea (Sandra) Hill Sr., of Waycross, three children, Hosea Hill Sr., who transitioned before her transition, three children, Hosea (Heather) Hill Jr., Mitchell (Tasha) Maxwell, Ayona Hill, Jean Darby, of Miami, Florida, a daughter, Charlene Powell; Clarence Hill Sr., her beloved and dedicated husband, her four children, Ruth, Clellon III, Felecia and Jean; her sisters, Bette Dunson, of Albany, Jacquelyn Tillman, of Baxley; a brother, Samuel Battle, of Atlanta; a nephew-brother, William Rood, of Waycross; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including a very special, Gladys Hall, of Waycross, all who will miss her dearly and remembering that she was truly saved, filled with the Holy Spirit and that her soul was Anchored in the Lord. A celebration of life service for Sister Mary Evelyn Battle Hill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., offering words of comfort. Friends are being received at 715 Jones Street and Friday, December 6, at the Walker residence, 1248 Mc-Donald Street. Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway. The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

William Richard ‘Bill’ Davis

WAYCROSS — William Richard “Bill” Davis, 80, of Waycross, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Axson, Ga., to the late Coston Davis and Kate Dawson Atkins and lived in W a y c r o s s most of his life. Davis worked as a Security Guard at Carolina Skiff for many years and attended Trinity United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Davis was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Ann Davis Lee; one brother, C.F. Davis; and a step-son, Lesley Tyre. Davis is survived by his wife, Linda Gattis Davis of Waycross; two daughters, Betty Sue Sturges of Waresboro and Theresa Dowdy and her husband Greg of Lake Park, Ga.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Davis and his wife Shirley of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Linda Davis of Luffkin, Texas, and Gloria Thomas of Waycross; brothers-in-law, Larry Gattis of Waycross and Robert Gattis and his wife Frances of Dallas, Texas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.