December 25, 2019

Sara Ann Strickland

WAYCROSS — Sara Ann Strickland, 73, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence in Waycross. Mrs. Srickland was born in Jefferson, Ga., to the late J. Edd Wilkes and Audrey Floyd Wilkes. She has lived in Waycross since 1975 and was a former teacher with the Ware County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Wilkes. Mrs. Srickland is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis J. Strickland of Waycross; a daughter, Kimberly S. Ward (Clark) of Statesboro; a son, Dennis J. Strickland Jr. (Dawn) of Madison, Ala.; a granddaughter, Savannah Grace Strickland of Madison, Ala.; a sister, Clarice Wilkes of Jefferson, Ga.; and two brothers, James Wilkes (Connie) and George Wilkes (Jeannie), both of Jefferson, Ga. A funeral was held Thursday, December 19, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Sue Stephens Harris

TAYLORSVILLE, Ga. — Betty Sue Stephens Harris, 86 of Taylorsville, Ga., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mrs. Harris was born January 1, 1933, in Waycross, daughter of the late David W. Stephens and the late Lula Mae Strickland Stephens. She was a 1949 graduate of Wacona High School of Waycross and a 1951 graduate of the University of Georgia Secretarial College Waycross Campus. Mrs. Harris was a sweet lady and loved by all who came in contact with her, especially loved by the members of the John W. Akin Masonic Lodge and the Taylorsville Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. In her early years, Mrs. Harris was employed by the Georgia Theater Company and retired from CTS Industries of Cedartown in 1998 after 12-plus years of dedicated service. Survivors included her husband of 41 years, Clayton J. Harris of Taylorsville; children, James “Skipper” Fulford, Sandy (Kenny) Altman and Steve Fulford, all of Waycross, Mary (Bobby) Haney of Taylorsville, Angela Harris Lowe of Taylorsville, and Bill Harris of Alabama; sister, Mary Lou Dial of Calhoun; grandchildren, Keela Gill, Lance Haney, Adrienna Lowe, and Cory (Sarah) Lowe and their father George Lowe, Kyle Haney, Austin Haney, Ben Haney, and Jackson Harris; and five great-grandchildren. A funeral was held Wednesday, December 18, at 2 p.m., at Taylorsville Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Harris officiating. A eulogy was given by her grandson, Cory Lowe. An interment service followed in the Stilesboro Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Haney, Kyle Haney, Austin Haney, Ben Haney, Philip Dial, Ronnie Hicks, and Harry Worthington. Memorial donations may be made to Taylorsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 222, Taylorsville, Ga., 30178 in memory of Mrs. Harris. To extend personal condolences to the family, visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com and sign the online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jane Yarbrough Grizzle

VALDOSTA — Jane Yarbrough Grizzle passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Grizzle was born December 7, 1942, in Waycross to Elliott and Jessie (Sirmans) Yarbrough. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sons, William Alexander Grizzle and David Bachelotte Grizzle. Mrs. Grizzle is survived by her son, Jonathan Duke Grizzle; her daughter-inlaw, Heather Tucker Grizzle; two grandsons, David Christian Grizzle and Jonathan Davean Grizzle; four siblings, Cornelia Yarbrough (Jeana), Rita Yarbrough Aldrich (Bill), Sonny Yarbrough and Danny Yarbrough (Carolyn); along with numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Waycross High School in 1961, Mrs. Grizzle pursued a life-long career in education. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from La- Grange College, a Master of Education degree from Valdosta State University and an Education Specialist degree from Columbus State University, Columbus, Ga. Other notable educational milestones include six semester hours of “Issues in Language and Culture, American Short Stories” at the Bread Loaf School of English, Middlebury College in Vermont, Teacher Support Specialist at Valdosta State University, INTECH Computer Integration for Teachers at Valdosta State University and Anatomy and Physiology, Medical Terminology at Valdosta Technical College. Mrs. Grizzle’s teaching career took her all over Georgia and included the Atlanta City School System, Muscogee County School District in Columbus, Ga., Ft. Benning Children’s Schools, Ware County Junior High School, Baker Middle School in Columbus, Ga., Ware County Middle School, Brantley County High School, Waycross College, Okefenokee Technical Institute and the Okefenokee Adult Literacy Center, both in Waycross. She served as a part-time tutor in English and reading at Waycross College, parttime at the Okefenokee Adult Literacy Center, and part-time at Okefenokee Technical Institute in Learning Support Studies which included math, reading, English, psychology and employability skills. In 1988, Mrs. Grizzle was the Ware County Junior High School “Teacher of the Year” and the District 10 Middle School “Science Teacher of the Year” at an Honors Seminar for Math and Science Teachers in Atlanta. In 1990, the Ware County Junior High annual was dedicated to her. Mrs. Grizzle received an Outstanding Performance Citation from the Ware County Board of Education in 1991. At Baker Middle School in Columbus, she was awarded the “Outstanding Achievement Award,” “Teacher of the Year” and served on the Parent Involvement Committee. In 1999-2000, Mrs. Grizzle was the Ware County Middle School “Teacher of the Year,” the Ware County System “Teacher of the Year,” the Delta Kappa Gamma-Tau Chapter “Educator of the Year” and was listed in Who’s Who among America’s Teachers. In 2001-2002, she was chairman of the Writing Committee and School Improvement Committee for the Ware County School System and co-teacher in a pilot program for at-risk students with a two-year academic failure rate. Mrs. Grizzle was also involved in several workshops and seminars centered around math, science, writing, reading, phonics, leadership, adult learning difficulties and teaching to the “tough to teach.” Mrs. Grizzle was a member of the Ware County and National Associations of Educators, Ware County, and Georgia Retired Teachers Associations, and Georgia and National Science Teachers Associations. After retirement, she served as a substitute teacher in Ware and Brantley counties and as a volunteer in the Ware County School System. Mrs. Grizzle also taught and later volunteered at Highland’s Christian Academy in Valdosta. At Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross, her love of music found her in the Chancel Choir and Hand Bell Choir. She served as Administrative Board secretary (2002- 2004) and was a “floating” Sunday School teacher. After her move to Valdosta, Mrs. Grizzle joined Park Avenue United Methodist Church and participated in the Hand Bell Choir and Bible Forum Sunday School Class there. Mrs. Grizzle’s passion for teaching included such extracurricular activities as her Sky Watching sessions, usually at her home, where students gathered for an evening of stargazing. These informal “classes” endeared her to her students. She was a fun and engaging teacher who discovered innovative ways to teach and provided many different and interesting avenues for her students to learn. Mrs. Grizzle had a joyful personality. She was full of life, always learning, always giving. She had a radiant smile, infectious laugh, and a mischievous wit and sense of humor that endeared her to everyone she met. Mrs. Grizzle showed us, through her laughter and good humor, that she liked us, loved us and that we were fun, intelligent and extraordinary people. Mrs. Grizzle never stopped asking about people she knew, rejoicing in their successes and sympathizing with their setbacks. She weathered the storms in her life with grace, dignity and abiding faith in her God, and celebrated the good times with an unbridled zest for living. Jane Yarbrough Grizzle carried us in her heart as we have carried hers in ours, and we will be forever filled with her joyous spirit. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland’s Christian Academy, 4023 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta, Ga., 31605, Hospice of South Ga., 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Ga., 31602, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, Ga., 31602, or Trinity United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Ga., 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Eddie Lewis

HOBOKEN — Eddie Lewis, 64, of Hoboken passed away Friday evening, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, his parents were Isaiah Hodes Lewis and Beatrice Mary Dryden Lewis. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ray Lewis, David Lewis, and Kenny Lewis; and a sister, Janice Greene. Lewis was a foreman for Seaboard Construction Company, a member of Mt. Zion Christian Church and loved to talk about Christ and witness to people. He never met a stranger and enjoyed socializing with everyone. Lewis also enjoyed horses, riding his motorcycle, running heavy equipment, building things, drinking coffee and traveling to the mountains. Survivors include his wife, Diane Lewis of Hoboken; three sons, Wayne Lewis of Hoboken, Jesse Lewis of Savannah, and David Lewis (Tia) of Hoboken; a daughter and son-in-law, Marie Hickox (Troy) of Hortense; two special children he raised, Karen Burgess and Daniel Burgess of Melbourne, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Dustin Lewis, Blake Lewis, Tamara Lewis, Annie Lewis, Kassie Lewis, Nevaeh Crews, Dezree Hickox, Dalton Hickox, and Isaiah Lewis; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Lewis (Deanna) of Blackshear, and Tony Lewis (Constance) of Hoboken; a sister and brother-in-law, Faye Thrift (Gregg) of Hoboken; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Lewis of Hoboken, and Linda Cottingham (Ronnie) of Hoboken; two brothers-in-law, Barry Lee (Amy) and McCoy Lee (Becky), all of Hoboken; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday evening, December 28, starting at 6 p.m., at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon, December 29, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Rhoden officiating. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lewis, James Lewis, Carl Wilson, Anthony Lewis, D.J. Lee, Clay Anderson, C.L. Lewis, and Keith McInvale. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Allison Anne Smith

WAYCROSS — Allison Anne Smith, 64, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hospice Satilla Hospice House. Mrs. Smith was born January 16, 1955, in Athens, Ga., to the late Millard Jenkins Phillips, Jr. and Eleanor Ann James Ray. She retired from Baptist Village Retirement Communities as a ward clerk. Survivors include three children, Melissa Dean (Alex) of Jacksonville, Fla., Joshua Smith of Waycross, and Eric Smith of Blackshear; former husband, Mike Smith; three grandchildren, Devon Dean, Kelsey Dean, and Ariston Crews; one great-grandchild, Oliver Dean; five siblings, Shauna Jamieson of Gulfport, Miss., Julie Sisam (David) of Houma, La., Laura Smith of Memphis, Tenn., Buddy Phillips III (Jackie) of Memphis, Tenn., and Mary Beth Tarver (Benji, of Memphis, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization was by cremation. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Charles Wayne Davis

WAYCROSS — Charles Wayne Davis, 83, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home in Waycross after a courageous battle with cancer. Davis was born November 11, 1936, to Ralph and Lucile Davis in Greenwood, Fla., and was raised in Marianna, Fla., as the second of four children. He graduated from Marianna High School in 1954. Upon graduation from high school, Davis enlisted in the United States Navy. During his enlistment, he served as an electrician’s mate aboard the USS Hornet while on active duty in the Pacific during and after the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Navy, Davis attended Florida. State University where he graduated with a degree in Business and Accounting. Following his graduation from FSU, Davis worked with Arthur Anderson and Co. in Atlanta and Lockheed Ga. in Marietta. Changing fields, Davis pursued degrees in English and Instructional Leadership and eventually received his Ph.D. from Georgia State University in Atlanta. This led Dr. Davis to a long tenure of college teaching and administration at DeKalb Community College in Atlanta, where he taught numerous English and Humanities courses and also served as Division Head in that department for many years. During this time, Davis met and married his beloved wife of 42 years, Adela. Upon his departure from DeKalb College in 1985 and after the birth of their three children, Charles and Adela moved to Tallahassee, Fla., where he returned to the accounting field with the State of Florida. His love of educating others led him to return to college teaching at Waycross College in 1989, where his role as English and Humanities Professor allowed him to be actively involved in a career and professional activities that touched the lives of many until his full retirement in 2000. Davis was a charter member of the Kiwanis Club, served as a Boy Scout of America leader during his son’s growing up years, and was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. At Trinity, Davis was a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class and served on numerous committees throughout the years. Davis enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved being outdoors, traveling, working in his yard and being with his children, his grandchildren, and his family and friends. He seemed content in all that he did and brought his sense of contentment and peace to those around him. Davis is survived by his wife, Adela; daughter, Lydia Davis Spitzer of Mobile, Ala.; son, Cameron Blake Davis (Tara) of Decatur, Ga.; daughter, Anna Catherine Davis, Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ethan Davis Spitzer and Claire and Madeleine Davis; sisters, Edith Whidden, of Marianna, Fla., and Vivian Davis, of New Orleans, La. Davis also is survived by many extended family members who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, “Bill” Davis. A funeral will be held Saturday, December 28, at 2 p.m., at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., preceding the service. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church Street, Waycross, Ga., 31501 or Hospice Satilla of Waycross, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga., 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tressa Juanita Moore

WAYCROSS — Tressa Juanita Moore, 93, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. Mrs. Moore was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She retired from Ware County Junior High School as a lunchroom worker, and she was a member of Whitehall Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore served on the Ladies Auxiliary of the church as secretary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso Moore and Lucy Lee Moore; five sisters, Geneva Parker, Jewel Smith, Gracie Rowe, Genell Moye, and Willine Mosley; and two brothers, Loyd Moore, and Franklin Moore. Mrs. Moore’s survivors include one son, Wayne Moore (Shirley) of Waycross; three daughters, Brenda Cook of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Gwen Parker of Hazlehurst, and Anita Barnett of Alma; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A funeral was held Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Moore Cemetery in Bickley. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.