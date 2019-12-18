December 18, 2019

Grace K. Lee

WAYCROSS — Grace K. Lee, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, at Baptist Village Retirement Home. Mrs. Lee was born and reared in Broxton. After marriage, she moved to the Bickley Community, in northern Ware County, which she called home for the rest of her life. Mrs. Lee attended South Ga. College, Andrew College and the University of Ga.. She taught school at Nicholls Elementary, Bickley School and Pinecrest Elementary. She and her late husband, Eldred Lee, were the Ware County Master Farm Family of 1957. They enjoyed camping, were avid square dancers and faithful 4-H volunteers. The Lees were founders of the Bickley Saddle Club and hosted Bickley Pioneer Days on their farm for many years. Mrs. Lee had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain. She was a member of the Waycross Fun Time Band, and also performed many skits through the years at church, schools, community centers and even at Baptist Village. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was considered the community genealogist. Mrs. Lee uncovered a new talent later in life when she joined the Okefenokee Area Writer’s Guild. She wrote more than 100 stories, poems, and articles, many of which were published. She won the “Okefenokee Area Writer of the Year Award” in 2016. Mrs. Lee loved sharing her writings with everyone. Mrs. Lee was an active member of Bickley United Methodist Church, where she taught the pre-school Sunday School Class for more than 40 years. Grace Knowles Lee was preceded in death by her parents, George Thomas and Ethel Butler Knowles Sr., her husband of 49 years, Eldred Brinson Lee, two siblings, Sarah Knowles Mixon and George Thomas Knowles Jr. Survivors include four children, George Brinson Lee (Lynn) of Tifton, Judy Lee Lingenfelter (Bruce) of Bickley, William Knowles Lee of Bickley, and Frieda Lee Ansley (Tom) of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nathan Lingenfelter (Kellie) of Douglas, Mary Beth Lee Guest (Dutch) of Watkinsville, Melissa Lee Williams (Dan) of Athens, Brinson Lingenfelter (Taylor) of Newport Beach, Cal., Jesse Lee of Warner Robins, and Will Ansley of Tifton; eight great-grandchildren, Ben, Jack and Evan Lingenfelter of Douglas, Sarah Beth and Mack Guest of Watkinsville, and Harper, Knowles and Baker Lingenfelter of Newport Beach, Cal.; and many very special nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Thursday, December 5, at Bickley United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Bickley Community. Active pallbearers were Will Ansley, Dutch Guest, Jesse Lee, Brinson Lingenfelter, Nathan Lingenfelter, and Dan Williams. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Bickley United Methodist Church, 8832 Good Carter Road, Nicholls, Ga. 31554 or one’s favorite charity. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James Everett Hart Jr.

WAYCROSS — James Everett Hart, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Baptist Village after an illness. He was a native of Waycross, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Hart Sr. He graduated from Waycross High School and was a long-time supporter of Waycross-Ware County High School football. In addition to his love of high school football, Hart was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and never failed to greet his Bama granddaughters with a “Roll Tide!” Hart attended Duke University and received a business degree from Bowling Green State University. He was the owner and jeweler at James E. Hart Jewelers, founded by his father in 1935. There, Hart shared countless good memories with many special people in the community until he retired and sold the store in 2013. One of Hart’s big hobbies was the creation of WJIM879 Big Band Radio. It was broadcast from his home for many years. Fans called Hart regularly with song requests for the show. This hobby was one of his true loves. Hart also loved trains. He was a true aficionado of steam engines and older passenger trains. In the 1970s, he took his family to see the last run of the ACL’s West Coast Champion (Fla.) through Waycross. Hart also took them to see one of the steam excursion trains when it ran through Valdosta. There are audio recordings of these experiences. Hart was an active member of First United Methodist Church and the Rotary Club where he and his family hosted an exchange student from Denmark. Hart was also active in the Father’s Club at Southwood School. He was a member of the American Gem Society, American Jewelers Association and Ga. Jewelers Association where he served as president among other roles throughout the years. Hart was a member of the Okefenokee Country Club and Woodland Racket Club where many a good match was played on the courts. He also enjoyed his association with the Harrison Street Irregulars, a group of friends who lunched together at Strickland’s Pharmacy. In addition to his parents, Hart was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Hamrick Hart; and his son, James. E. Hart III. Hart is survived by his sister, Carroll Hart Whitley of Atlanta; his daughters, Sylvia Rhondaleah Hart and Jane Ivy Hart Reid (Kirkland Reid); his two granddaughters, Hannah Hart Reid and Caroline Kirkland Reid; and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held Tuesday, December 17 following visitation at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church and to the Humane Society of Waycross or Ware County. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Allen Hershel Stewart

WAYCROSS — Allen Hershel Stewart, 48, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Orange Park Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Lorian Hershel Stewart and Helen Morgan Stewart. He was the owner and operator of Morgan’s Auto Repair. In addition to his parents, Stewart was also preceded in death by two sisters, Minnie Stewart and Jennifer Stewart. Stewart is survived by his wife, Linda Stewart of Waycross; four children, Haley Crews (Brandon) of Patterson, Jamie Loren of Demorest, Ga., Sequoia Hart of Waycross, and Denvia Gutierrez of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Hunter Crews, AmyLee Crews, Desslin Crews, Alana Loren, Audree Loren, James Douglas, Madison Gerstorff, Bentley Gutierrez, Adalia Gutierrez, Cecilia Steedley and Kennedy Spivey; four siblings, Peggy Darley of Ringgold, Ga., David Stewart of Spokane Valley, Wash., Debra Young of Waycross, and Joey Stewart of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Tuesday, December 17, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Jean Wainright Sharpe

NAHUNTA — Betty Jean Wainright Sharpe, 75 of Nahunta, passed away early Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross, after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, her parents were James Wainright and Maggie Justice Wainright. Mrs.Sharpe was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ronald Sharpe; grandchild, Valerie Smith; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Dixon and Andre; four sisters, Amy Davis, Sherrill Hall, Suzanne Wainright and Sandra Faye Wainright; and three brothers, Joe Wainright, Richard Wainright and Dennis Wainright. Mrs. Sharpe was a member of Blackshear Church of God of Prophecy. She was a pastor’s wife and loved the Lord. Mrs. Sharpe also enjoyed embroidering, reading, singing, and watching her great-grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, the Rev. Ronnie Sharpe of Nahunta, and Ricky Smith of Winter Haven, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Dixon (George) of Nahunta; five grandchildren, Eric Dixon (Cami) of Nahunta, Hope Kuechmann (Matthew) of Nahunta, Stephanie Grant (Sug) of Nahunta, Allen Smith, and Serena Mariscal; 13 great-grandchildren, Zach, Gage, Kaylee Mae, Sammy, Evie, Chandler, Addy, Braylee, Caelyn, Zyla, Kinley, Ella Grace and Camden, and one on the way, Ollie Hope; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail Westberry (Wade Williams) of Blackshear, and Marylou Waldron (Clifford) of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A funeral was held Friday, December 13, at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Dixon, the Rev. Hilton Morgan, and the Rev. Bruce Dean officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers were J.R. Westberry, Denny Wainright, Jamie Waldron, Jason Waldron, Dusty Thornton and Scott Wainright. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com Annette B. Griffin WAYCROSS — Annette B. Griffin, 81, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness. Mrs. Griffin was born in Waycross to the late Frank Bailey and Juanita Bailey. She retired from AT&T as a telephone operator and the Telephone Pioneers. She attended West Carswell Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lamar Griffin; and a daughter, Sherri Ann Griffin. Mrs. Griffin is survived by a son, Clint Griffin (Shelley) of Blackshear; a daughter, Terri Griffin of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Josh Beverly, Dylan Tanner, Brady Griffin and Kayla Griffin; one great-grandchild, Journey Beverly; a brother, Richard Bailey (Sharon) of Screven; one sister, Joan Herrin of Waycross; and a sister-in-law, Ima Jean Bailey of Blackshear. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Audrey Hilton Tucker

WAYCROSS — Audrey Hilton Tucker, 87, died peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Mrs. Tucker was born and lived most of her life in Waycross, but formerly resided in Rocky Mount, N.C., Tifton and Brunswick. Mrs. Tucker was the wife of the late James V. Tucker and daughter of the late David Eddie Hilton and Nettie Garner Hilton. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Ernest Hilton; and sisters, Lola Mae Peterson, Bonnie Hilton, Betty Martin, Thelma Brownlee, Bertha Jones and Lena Munroe. Mrs. Tucker was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was formerly a long-time member of Crawford Street Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary. She was Past President of the Satilla Regional Medical Center Auxiliary — Pink Ladies — now Memorial Satilla Hospital. Survivors include a daughter, Karen T. Crews of Waycross; a son, Steve Tucker (wife, Rhonda) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Matt Crews of Hampton, Va., Caitlin C. Thompson (husband, Andrew) of Waycross, Stevie Crews of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jamie Tucker (wife, Rebecca) of Evans, Ga., Joni T. Blocker (husband, Justin) of Valdosta; seven greatgrandchildren, Will Hickox, Mason Blocker, Naomi Blocker, Steven Tucker, Caleb Crews, Allie Cuervo and Jeremiah Cuervo; an eighth great-grandchild is scheduled to arrive in June 2020; three sisters, Lutrelle Smith (husband, Rod) of York, Pa., Veneda Hilton and Geneva Hilton of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial donations may be made to Baptist Village Retirement Communities 2650 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, Ga. 31503 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501. A funeral will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

D. Teresa Rowell

WAYCROSS — D. Teresa Rowell, 69, of Waycross, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Junior William “ J . W . ” Rowell and Barbara Nodine Hickox. Mrs. Rowell lived here all of her life and most recently was the bar manager at the VFW Post No. 4382. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rowell was preceded in death by two children, Wesley Driggers and Melissa Driggers; and step-father, James W. Hickox. Survivors include her sister, Denise Rowell Middleton and her husband, Tracy, of Waycross; brother, Curt Rowell of Fonda, N.Y.; stepbrother, Jody Hickox of Waycross; step-sister, Gail Mitchell of California; three nieces, Melanie Tatum and her husband, Justin, of Waycross, Jessica Mullen and her husband, Rick, of Clifton Park, N.Y., Christa Baynard and her husband, Nate, of Rotterdam, N.Y.; great-niece, Kaylin Tatum; and great-nephew, Reid Tatum. Memorialization is by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John L. Moore

VALDOSTA — John L. Moore, 74, died Friday, December 13, 2019, in Valdosta, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Moore; his children, Andriette Roberts and Pontius Moore; his brother, Willie J. Moore; and his sisters, Mildred Mitchell of Waycross, and Rebecca Weaver of Tampa, Fla.; and Charlie Moore of Jacksonville, Fla.. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 22. For details on the final arrangements, contact the family at 912 590-6008.

Dale Clifton

WAYCROSS —Dale Clifton, 53, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness. Clifton was born in Waycross and lived most of his life here. He was currently employed with CSX as an electrician and was a member of the I.B.E.W. (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). Clifton served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm and was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Jordie Clifton. Clifton is survived by his wife, Rhonda Sue Clifton of Waycross; one daughter, Sarah Beth Clifton of Jacksonville, Fla.; his parents, Tommy Clifton and Pam Rowe Clifton of Waycross; a sister, Theresa Jade Clifton of Waycross; two brothers, Hal Clifton (Dori) of Waycross, and Jerry Clifton (Debbie) of Dothan, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends tonight (Wednesday, December 18) at Music Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Lee O’Berry

OFFERMAN — Jimmy Lee O’Berry, 83, of Offerman, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness. Born September 27, 1936 in Offerman, O’Berry was a son of the late Emmett and Anna Thomas O’Berry. He was a lifelong resident of Pierce County and was the owner/operator of O’Berry Logging. O’Berry will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and his grandchildren were some of the greatest joys he had. In addition to his parents, O’Berry was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Durrance O’Berry; a daughter, Sherry O’Berry Ruger; a great-grandson, Asher Dixon; two sisters, Louise Chancey Owens and Ida Mae Clark; three brothers, Jack O’Berry, Tom O’Berry and Arthur O’Berry; and his longtime special pet companion, Jake. Survivors include three daughters, Tammy King (husband, Alan), Debbie Roberson (husband, Russ), and Jeannie Thornton (husband, Whitey), all of Offerman; 10 grandchildren, Chris King (wife, Amber) of Odum, Kristi Dixon (husband, Austin) and Mandy Beverly (husband, Eddie), all of Blackshear, Megan Bennett (husband, Levon) of Waycross, Leah Mattox (husband, Jess), of Jacksonville, Fla., and John King, LeAnna Roberson, Russell Roberson, Ashley Thornton and Colby Thornton, all of Offerman; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Chancey of Offerman; a special pet companion, Pee-Wee; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will take place today (Wednesday, December 18) at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Offerman Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Ann Strickland

WAYCROSS — Sara Ann Strickland, 73, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence in Waycross. Mrs. Strickland was born in Jefferson, Ga., to the late J. Edd Wilkes and Audrey Floyd Wilkes. She had lived in Waycross since 1975 and was a former teacher with the Ware County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Wilkes. She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Strickland of Waycross; a daughter, Kimberly S. Ward (Clark) of Statesboro; a son, Dennis J. Strickland, Jr. (Dawn) of Madison, Ala.; a granddaughter, Savannah Grace Strickland of Madison, Ala.; a sister, Clarice Wilkes of Jefferson, Ga.; and two brothers, James Wilkes (Connie) and George Wilkes (Jeannie), both of Jefferson, Ga. A funeral will be held Thursday, December 19, at 3 p.m., at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements